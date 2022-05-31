E2 Mobility, Inc. (“E2”), developer of a next generation smart mobility fleet, announced that Bill Russo, Founder & CEO of Automobility Limited, has joined its Advisory Board. Mr. Russo will provide guidance to the US-based startup to assist...

E2 Mobility will utilize Cox Automotive Mobility’s suite of digital and physical fleet solutions, including the company’s comprehensive service-management solution, fleet platform and vehicle connectivity solutions.

Edison2, the winners of the 2010 Progressive Insurance Automotive X PRIZE, unveiled the their latest Very Light Car (VLC) inside Henry Ford Museum’s Driving America exhibit yesterday afternoon.

Edison2, the winner of the 2010 Progressive Insurance Automotive X PRIZE, will unveil their latest Very Light Car (VLC) architecture on Thursday, April 11, 2013 at The Henry Ford. This special press conference will begin at 2 p.m. next to the...

The innovative design of Edison2's 'Very Light Car' enabled the company to win the $5 million dollar X Prize competition for a passenger car achieving over 100 MPG. In this video, recorded on July 12th 2012, Oliver Kuttner, Edison2's founder and...

PBS News Hour's Judy Woodruff reports on the group of mechanics and engineers at Edison2 who want to change modern day cars with their X Prize winning Very Light Car.

Oliver Kuttner, CEO and Founder of Edison2 talks about the Very Light Car, winner of the Progressive X Prize awarded to the most efficient practical car achieving over 100mpg.

