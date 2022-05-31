Our News on Newswise
Automobility to Join Advisory Board of E2 Mobility
E2 Mobility, Inc. (“E2”), developer of a next generation smart mobility fleet, announced that Bill Russo, Founder & CEO of Automobility Limited, has joined its Advisory Board. Mr. Russo will provide guidance to the US-based startup to assist...
E2 Mobility Enlists Cox Automotive Mobility for Fleet Services and Logistics
E2 Mobility will utilize Cox Automotive Mobility’s suite of digital and physical fleet solutions, including the company’s comprehensive service-management solution, fleet platform and vehicle connectivity solutions.
Edison2 Unveils New Very Light Car Architecture at The Henry Ford
Edison2, the winners of the 2010 Progressive Insurance Automotive X PRIZE, unveiled the their latest Very Light Car (VLC) inside Henry Ford Museum’s Driving America exhibit yesterday afternoon.
Edison2 to Unveil New Very Light Car Architecture at The Henry Ford
Edison2, the winner of the 2010 Progressive Insurance Automotive X PRIZE, will unveil their latest Very Light Car (VLC) architecture on Thursday, April 11, 2013 at The Henry Ford. This special press conference will begin at 2 p.m. next to the...
Test Drive of X Prize Winning Edison2 'Very Light Car' with Founder and CEO Oliver Kuttner
The innovative design of Edison2's 'Very Light Car' enabled the company to win the $5 million dollar X Prize competition for a passenger car achieving over 100 MPG. In this video, recorded on July 12th 2012, Oliver Kuttner, Edison2's founder and...
PBS News Hour Report on X Prize Winning Edison2 'Very Light Car' with CEO and Founder Oliver Kuttner
PBS News Hour's Judy Woodruff reports on the group of mechanics and engineers at Edison2 who want to change modern day cars with their X Prize winning Very Light Car.
Edison2 Founder Oliver Kuttner Talks About X Prize Winning 'Very Light Car' and Green Innovation at Google
Oliver Kuttner, CEO and Founder of Edison2 talks about the Very Light Car, winner of the Progressive X Prize awarded to the most efficient practical car achieving over 100mpg.
