Endocrine Society Journals earn higher Impact Factors for 2020
Endocrine Society Journals experienced large Impact Factor increases, led by Endocrine Reviews, according to Clarivate’s recently released annual Journal Citation Report (JCR) for 2020.
30-Jun-2021 11:20 AM EDT
Antacids May Improve Blood Sugar Control in People with Diabetes
Antacids improved blood sugar control in people with diabetes but had no effect on reducing the risk of diabetes in the general population, according to a new meta-analysis published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology &...
23-Jun-2021 10:10 AM EDT
Transgender Teenagers Deserve Same Access To Medical Care As Other Youth
The Endocrine Society and a coalition of LGBTQ+ youth and reproductive health organizations argued in a joint submission to the High Court of England and Wales that transgender teenagers should be able to give informed consent to treatment the same...
22-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Endocrine Society Mourns the Passing of Dr. Jean D. Wilson
The Endocrine Society leadership is saddened to announce the passing of renowned member and Past President Jean D. Wilson, M.D. Wilson was President of the Endocrine Society from 1989 to 1990 and a member for almost fifty years.
21-Jun-2021 9:55 AM EDT
Endocrine Society celebrates Supreme Court decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act
The Endocrine Society today praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act, which makes health care accessible to millions of individuals nationwide, including those with hormone health conditions such as diabetes,...
17-Jun-2021 11:40 AM EDT
Endocrine Society Applauds AMA Resolution Supporting Access to Gender-Affirming Care
The Endocrine Society—a professional organization of more than 18,000 health care providers and scientists worldwide—praised the American Medical Association’s House of Delegates for passing a resolution opposing efforts to criminalize medical...
15-Jun-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Endocrine Society names new Editors-in-Chief of Endocrine Reviews, Journal of the Endocrine Society
The Endocrine Society appointed two new Editors-in-Chief of its prestigious journals. Ashley Grossman M.D., F.R.C.P., of Barts and the London School of Medicine in London, U.K., has been named the next Editor-in-Chief of Endocrine Reviews, and...
2-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT
People who eat a healthy diet including whole fruits may be less likely to develop diabetes
A new study finds people who consume two servings of fruit per day have 36 percent lower odds of developing type 2 diabetes than those who consume less than half a serving. The research was published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical...
1-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT
COVID-19, telehealth and the hybrid future of diabetes care
10-Jul-2020 11:25 AM EDT
Transgender health expert can discuss LGBTQ town hall
7-Oct-2019 11:05 AM EDT
Experts from @TheEndoSociety, @EWG to Explore PFAS Chemicals in Media Webinar
26-Sep-2019 1:05 PM EDT
Sunscreen Label Guide – Avoid Harmful Chemicals
21-Jun-2019 2:05 PM EDT
Aretha Franklin's Death Raises Awareness Around Endocrine Cancer, Treatment Options
17-Aug-2018 11:55 AM EDT
Endocrine Society launches podcast spotlighting breakthroughs in hormone science
International experts delve into the latest advances in hormone research and clinical care on the Endocrine Society’s new podcast, which launches today.
5-Jun-2018 9:00 AM EDT
Using Science to Achieve Your Weight Loss Goals
21-Sep-2017 2:05 PM EDT
Trump’s Ban on Transgender People in Military Puts Spotlight on Transgender Health
27-Jul-2017 12:30 PM EDT