Washington, DC USA

Endocrine Society Journals earn higher Impact Factors for 2020

Endocrine Society Journals experienced large Impact Factor increases, led by Endocrine Reviews, according to Clarivate’s recently released annual Journal Citation Report (JCR) for 2020.
Antacids May Improve Blood Sugar Control in People with Diabetes

Antacids improved blood sugar control in people with diabetes but had no effect on reducing the risk of diabetes in the general population, according to a new meta-analysis published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology &...
Transgender Teenagers Deserve Same Access To Medical Care As Other Youth

The Endocrine Society and a coalition of LGBTQ+ youth and reproductive health organizations argued in a joint submission to the High Court of England and Wales that transgender teenagers should be able to give informed consent to treatment the same...
Endocrine Society Mourns the Passing of Dr. Jean D. Wilson

The Endocrine Society leadership is saddened to announce the passing of renowned member and Past President Jean D. Wilson, M.D. Wilson was President of the Endocrine Society from 1989 to 1990 and a member for almost fifty years.
Endocrine Society celebrates Supreme Court decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act

The Endocrine Society today praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act, which makes health care accessible to millions of individuals nationwide, including those with hormone health conditions such as diabetes,...
Endocrine Society Applauds AMA Resolution Supporting Access to Gender-Affirming Care

The Endocrine Society—a professional organization of more than 18,000 health care providers and scientists worldwide—praised the American Medical Association’s House of Delegates for passing a resolution opposing efforts to criminalize medical...
Endocrine Society names new Editors-in-Chief of Endocrine Reviews, Journal of the Endocrine Society

The Endocrine Society appointed two new Editors-in-Chief of its prestigious journals. Ashley Grossman M.D., F.R.C.P., of Barts and the London School of Medicine in London, U.K., has been named the next Editor-in-Chief of Endocrine Reviews, and...
People who eat a healthy diet including whole fruits may be less likely to develop diabetes

A new study finds people who consume two servings of fruit per day have 36 percent lower odds of developing type 2 diabetes than those who consume less than half a serving. The research was published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical...
COVID-19, telehealth and the hybrid future of diabetes care

10-Jul-2020 11:25 AM EDT

Transgender health expert can discuss LGBTQ town hall

7-Oct-2019 11:05 AM EDT

Experts from @TheEndoSociety, @EWG to Explore PFAS Chemicals in Media Webinar

26-Sep-2019 1:05 PM EDT

Sunscreen_EDC_graphic_1200x628.jpg

Sunscreen Label Guide – Avoid Harmful Chemicals

21-Jun-2019 2:05 PM EDT

Aretha Franklin's Death Raises Awareness Around Endocrine Cancer, Treatment Options

17-Aug-2018 11:55 AM EDT

Endocrine Society launches podcast spotlighting breakthroughs in hormone science

International experts delve into the latest advances in hormone research and clinical care on the Endocrine Society’s new podcast, which launches today.
5-Jun-2018 9:00 AM EDT

Using Science to Achieve Your Weight Loss Goals

21-Sep-2017 2:05 PM EDT

Trump’s Ban on Transgender People in Military Puts Spotlight on Transgender Health

27-Jul-2017 12:30 PM EDT

About

Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.

The Society, which is celebrating its centennial in 2016, has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org and our centennial site at www.escentennial.org. Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia.

Contacts

Jenni Gingery
Director, Communications and Media Relations

 jgingery@endocrine.org

202-971-3655

Aaron Lohr
Chief Communications Officer
endocrinology biology hormones

 alohr@endocrine.org

202-971-3654

Colleen Williams
Public Relations Manager

 cwilliams@endocrine.org

2029713611
