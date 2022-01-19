OH USA

EPA Researchers Evaluate Potential Aerosol Treatment Technologies to Reduce Virus in the Air

EPA researchers have been evaluating different types of aerosol treatment technologies that could potentially be used to reduce the amount of virus (or other pathogens) in the air in occupied spaces, for example in an office or school.
19-Jan-2022

Decon Conference 2021

The 2021 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency International Decontamination Research and Development Conference will be held virtually November 1-5, 2021.
14-Oct-2021

Controlled fire can reduce the overall size of a wildfire and the corresponding smoke emissions and smoke-related public health impacts, federal report finds


30-Sep-2021

Using New Approaches to Screen Chemicals for Potential Thyroid Effects


8-Jun-2021

Research Results: Double Masking During the COVID-19 Pandemic

EPA, along with their co-authors at UNC, recently published an article titled “Fitted Filtration Efficiency of Double Masking During the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
21-Apr-2021

Newswise: basin.jpg

Assessing Impacts of Green Infrastructure on Groundwater Quality


21-Apr-2021

Research Update: Cleaning & Disinfecting PPE for Reuse


21-Apr-2021


About

Contacts

Charlena Bowling
Public Affairs Specialist

Bowling.Charlena@epa.gov

Jane ICe
Environmental Protection Specialist

 Ice.Jane@epa.gov

Lahne Mattas-Curry
Communications Director

 mattas-curry.lahne@epa.gov

202-573-0346

Amelia McCall

 McCall.Amelia@epa.gov

513-569-7781

Viktoriya Plotkin
Management & Program Analyst

 Plotkin.Viktoriya@epa.gov

