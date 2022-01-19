Our News on Newswise
EPA Researchers Evaluate Potential Aerosol Treatment Technologies to Reduce Virus in the Air
EPA researchers have been evaluating different types of aerosol treatment technologies that could potentially be used to reduce the amount of virus (or other pathogens) in the air in occupied spaces, for example in an office or school.
19-Jan-2022 2:15 PM EST
Decon Conference 2021
The 2021 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency International Decontamination Research and Development Conference will be held virtually November 1-5, 2021.
14-Oct-2021 8:40 AM EDT
Controlled fire can reduce the overall size of a wildfire and the corresponding smoke emissions and smoke-related public health impacts, federal report finds
30-Sep-2021 6:50 PM EDT
Using New Approaches to Screen Chemicals for Potential Thyroid Effects
8-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Research Results: Double Masking During the COVID-19 Pandemic
EPA, along with their co-authors at UNC, recently published an article titled “Fitted Filtration Efficiency of Double Masking During the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
21-Apr-2021 5:20 PM EDT
Assessing Impacts of Green Infrastructure on Groundwater Quality
21-Apr-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Research Update: Cleaning & Disinfecting PPE for Reuse
21-Apr-2021 4:40 PM EDT
EPA Researcher Katherine Ratliff on Aerosol Treatment Technologies
19-Jan-2022 2:30 PM EST