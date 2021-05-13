USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

FLCCC Statement on the Irregular Actions of Public Health Agencies & the Disinformation Campaign Against Ivermectin

FLCCC Alliance calls for whistleblower to step forward from within WHO, the FDA, the NIH, Merck, or Unitaid to counter this misrepresentation
13-May-2021 7:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19

After the Most Comprehensive Review to Date, a Panel of Leading Medical Experts Conclude that Ivermectin Should be Systematically and Globally Adopted for the Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19
6-May-2021 2:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance Statement on Weak Guidance on Ivermectin from the World Health Organization (WHO)

WHO ignores significant data, including several large clinical trials, while claiming insufficient evidence to recommend the use of ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID-19
31-Mar-2021 9:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

More Medical and Scientific Authorities Around the World Recognize Ivermectin as a Safe and Effective Prevention and Treatment for COVID-19

Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance to Convene Global Panel of Leading Experts to Discuss the Latest Research on Preventing and Treating COVID-19 with Ivermectin
15-Mar-2021 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

FLCCC Alliance issues open letter to UK researchers planning a new trial to test ivermectin for use in COVID-19

FLCCC Alliance's response to the University of Oxford's planned ivermectin Randomized Controlled Trial.
25-Jan-2021 3:55 PM EST Add to Favorites

FLCCC Alliance issues public response to new NIH recommendation on the use of ivermectin

The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) has issued a public response to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) regarding the NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel’s “neither for nor against” recommendation for the use of...
18-Jan-2021 5:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

NIH Revises Treatment Guidelines for Ivermectin for the Treatment of COVID-19

NIH Revises Treatment Guidelines for Ivermectin for the Treatment of COVID-19 Ivermectin is Now a Therapeutic Option for Doctors & Prescribers
15-Jan-2021 8:20 AM EST Add to Favorites

Updated Dosing Strategy for the I-MASK+ Protocol

The Critical Care physicians of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) have announced an immediate update to the dosing strategy of their I-Mask+ Protocol for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
7-Jan-2021 3:05 PM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

Formed by leading critical care specialists in March 2020, at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, the ‘Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance’ is now a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to developing highly effective treatment protocols to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and to improve the outcomes for patients ill with the disease.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Betsy Ashton
Media & Education Team Co-Coordinator

 bfashton@gmail.com

718-255-1274

April Biggs
Executive Administrative Assistant

 april@flccc.net

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.32771