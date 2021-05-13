Our News on Newswise
FLCCC Statement on the Irregular Actions of Public Health Agencies & the Disinformation Campaign Against Ivermectin
FLCCC Alliance calls for whistleblower to step forward from within WHO, the FDA, the NIH, Merck, or Unitaid to counter this misrepresentation
13-May-2021 7:05 PM EDT
Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19
After the Most Comprehensive Review to Date, a Panel of Leading Medical Experts Conclude that
Ivermectin Should be Systematically and Globally Adopted for the Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19
6-May-2021 2:15 PM EDT
Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance Statement on Weak Guidance on Ivermectin from the World Health Organization (WHO)
WHO ignores significant data, including several large clinical trials, while claiming insufficient evidence to recommend the use of ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID-19
31-Mar-2021 9:05 PM EDT
More Medical and Scientific Authorities Around the World Recognize Ivermectin as a Safe and Effective Prevention and Treatment for COVID-19
Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance to Convene Global Panel of Leading Experts to Discuss the Latest Research on Preventing and Treating COVID-19 with Ivermectin
15-Mar-2021 2:05 PM EDT
FLCCC Alliance issues open letter to UK researchers planning a new trial to test ivermectin for use in COVID-19
FLCCC Alliance's response to the University of Oxford's planned ivermectin Randomized Controlled Trial.
25-Jan-2021 3:55 PM EST
FLCCC Alliance issues public response to new NIH recommendation on the use of ivermectin
The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) has issued a public response to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) regarding the NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel’s “neither for nor against” recommendation for the use of...
18-Jan-2021 5:05 PM EST
NIH Revises Treatment Guidelines for Ivermectin for the Treatment of COVID-19
NIH Revises Treatment Guidelines for Ivermectin for the Treatment of COVID-19 Ivermectin is Now a Therapeutic Option for Doctors & Prescribers
15-Jan-2021 8:20 AM EST
Updated Dosing Strategy for the I-MASK+ Protocol
The Critical Care physicians of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) have announced an immediate update to the dosing strategy of their I-Mask+ Protocol for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
7-Jan-2021 3:05 PM EST
