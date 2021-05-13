FLCCC Alliance calls for whistleblower to step forward from within WHO, the FDA, the NIH, Merck, or Unitaid to counter this misrepresentation

After the Most Comprehensive Review to Date, a Panel of Leading Medical Experts Conclude that Ivermectin Should be Systematically and Globally Adopted for the Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19

WHO ignores significant data, including several large clinical trials, while claiming insufficient evidence to recommend the use of ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID-19

Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance to Convene Global Panel of Leading Experts to Discuss the Latest Research on Preventing and Treating COVID-19 with Ivermectin

FLCCC Alliance's response to the University of Oxford's planned ivermectin Randomized Controlled Trial.

The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) has issued a public response to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) regarding the NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel’s “neither for nor against” recommendation for the use of...

NIH Revises Treatment Guidelines for Ivermectin for the Treatment of COVID-19 Ivermectin is Now a Therapeutic Option for Doctors & Prescribers

The Critical Care physicians of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) have announced an immediate update to the dosing strategy of their I-Mask+ Protocol for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

