Genetics Society of America honors five geneticists for contributions to science
The Genetics Society of America is pleased to announce the 2021 recipients of its annual awards for distinguished service in the field of genetics. The five scientists honored are recognized by their peers for their outstanding contributions to...
26-Jan-2021 1:00 PM EST
Genetics Society of America honors outstanding contributions to genetics with 2020 GSA Awards
The Genetics Society of America (GSA) is pleased to announce the 2020 recipients of its annual awards for distinguished service in the field of genetics. The awardees were nominated and selected by their colleagues and will be recognized with...
29-Jan-2020 1:00 PM EST
Media alert: The Allied Genetics Conference (TAGC) 2020
Reporters are invited to attend The Allied Genetics Conference (TAGC), to be held April 22-26, 2020 in National Harbor, Maryland, just 30 minutes from downtown Washington DC. TAGC 2020 will feature the latest discoveries from researchers at the...
24-Jan-2020 12:20 PM EST
2019 Rosalind Franklin Young Investigator Award Winners Announced
The Genetics Society of America (GSA) and The Gruber Foundation are pleased to announce Molly Schumer, PhD, of Stanford University; and Bérénice Benayoun, PhD, of the University of Southern California as the 2019 recipients of the Rosalind...
10-Oct-2019 8:05 AM EDT
Genetics Society of America Awards 2019 GSA Medal to Anne Villeneuve
The Genetics Society of America (GSA) is pleased to announce that Anne Villeneuve, PhD, of Stanford University is the recipient of the 2019 Genetics Society of America Medal. Villeneuve is recognized for her research on the mechanisms governing...
9-May-2019 10:50 AM EDT
Genetics Society of America Awards 2019 George W. Beadle Award to Michael Snyder
Michael Snyder, PhD, of Stanford University is the recipient of the 2019 Genetics Society of America (GSA) George W. Beadle Award for developing and disseminating widely-used technology for the simultaneous analysis of thousands of genes, RNA...
2-Apr-2019 8:00 AM EDT
Genetics Society of America Awards 2019 Thomas Hunt Morgan Medal to Daniel Hartl
Daniel Hartl, PhD, of Harvard University is the recipient of the 2019 Genetics Society of America (GSA) Thomas Hunt Morgan Medal for his influential contributions to experimental and theoretical genetics research.
21-Mar-2019 12:00 AM EDT
Genetics Society of America Grants 2019 Elizabeth W. Jones Award for Excellence in Education to Bruce Weir
Bruce Weir, PhD, of the University of Washington in Seattle is the recipient of the 2019 Genetics Society of America (GSA) Elizabeth W. Jones Award for Excellence in Education, in recognition of his work training thousands of researchers in the...
7-Mar-2019 11:05 AM EST
