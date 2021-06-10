Washington, DC USA

Small Numbers of Cells in a Tumor Could Be Key Enablers of Cancer Metastasis

Just a small number of cells found in tumors can enable and recruit other types of cells nearby, allowing the cancer to spread to other parts of the body, report Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center scientists. Working with their research...
10-Jun-2021

Gut Bacteria May be One Culprit for Increase of Colorectal Cancer in Younger People

A bacteria typically linked to periodontal disease, Fusobacterium nucleatum (F. nuc), could play an important role in the rising incidence of colorectal cancer in people under the age of 45. Another type of bacteria, Moraxella osloensis, has been...
20-Jan-2020

New Drug Prevents Liver Damage, Obesity and Glucose Intolerance in Mice on High-Fat Diet

Mice given a new drug targeting a key gene involved in lipid and glucose metabolism could tolerate a high-fat diet regimen (composed of 60% fat from lard) without developing significant liver damage, becoming obese, or disrupting their body’s...
20-Jan-2020

Palbociclib is Safe for Women with Advanced Breast Cancer Who Have Unique Gene Alteration

When FDA approved palbociclib (Ibrance ®), there was very little data about the safety of this drug in people with benign ethnic neutropenia (BEN), which is common in women of color. Some of these women didn’t qualify for the clinical trials...
8-Dec-2019

Newswise: Washingtonimage.jpg

Brain Studies Show Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Gulf War Illness are Distinct Conditions

Gulf War Illness (GWI) and chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) share symptoms of disabling fatigue, pain, systemic hyperalgesia (tenderness), negative emotion, sleep and cognitive dysfunction that are made worse after mild exertion (postexertional...
18-Oct-2019

Aggressive Form of Breast Cancer Influenced by Dual Action of Genes and RNA

Women with an aggressive, less-common type of breast cancer, known as triple-negative, versus a more common form of the disease, could be differentiated from each other by a panel of 17 small RNA molecules that are directly influenced by genetic...
18-Oct-2019

Georgetown Offers Multiple Clinical Trials for People with Lewy Body Dementia

Georgetown University Medical Center, a Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) Association Research Center of Excellence, is now offering three clinical trials to study new treatments for LBD, a disease often confused with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.
8-Oct-2019

Georgetown Tobacco Control Expert Outlines Motivations of Altria-Juul Deal and Its Public Health Impact

The pending deal for Altria to purchase 35% of Juul Labs should serve as a “wake-up call” for the careful monitoring of competition in the nicotine delivery market, and for evaluating how regulations and policies impact cigarette and...
29-Aug-2019


