Small Numbers of Cells in a Tumor Could Be Key Enablers of Cancer Metastasis
Just a small number of cells found in tumors can enable and recruit other types of cells nearby, allowing the cancer to spread to other parts of the body, report Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center scientists. Working with their research...
10-Jun-2021
Hepatic lipid signatures of little brown bats (Myotis lucifugus) and big brown bats (Eptesicus fuscus) at early stages of white-nose syndrome
8-Jun-2021
New Finding Suggests Cognitive Problems Caused by Repeat Mild Head Hits Could Be Treated
A neurologic pathway by which non-damaging but high frequency brain impact blunts normal brain function and causes long-term problems with learning and memory has been identified. The finding suggests that tailored drug therapy can be designed and...
9-May-2021
Georgetown Global Health Center Issues Pandemic Preparedness Report and COVID-19 Lessons
In a new report commissioned by the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB), Georgetown global health experts say the success of any effort to redress pandemic preparedness failures demonstrated by COVID-19 requires a re-centering of governance...
14-Sep-2020
Study Suggests Unconscious Learning Underlies Belief in God
Individuals who can unconsciously predict complex patterns, an ability called implicit pattern learning, are likely to hold stronger beliefs that there is a god who creates patterns of events in the universe, according to neuroscientists at...
8-Sep-2020
Children Use Both Brain Hemispheres to Understand Language, Unlike Adults
Infants and young children have brains with a superpower, of sorts, say Georgetown University Medical Center neuroscientists. Whereas adults process most discrete neural tasks in specific areas in one or the other of their brain’s two hemispheres,...
8-Sep-2020
Misconceptions About Weather and Seasonality Impact COVID-19 Response
Misconceptions about the way climate and weather impact exposure and transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, create false confidence and have adversely shaped risk perceptions, say a team of Georgetown University researchers.
26-Aug-2020
COVID-19 Symptom Tracker Ensures Privacy During Isolation
An online COVID-19 symptom tracking tool developed by researchers at Georgetown University Medical Center ensures a person’s confidentiality while being able to actively monitor their symptoms. The tool is not proprietary and can be used by...
13-Aug-2020
[email protected] Global Health Security, Law Experts Express Relief After @WHO Declares DRC #Ebola Outbreak a #PHEIC
17-Jul-2019
Global Health Law, Policy Expert Says WHO May Need to Establish New Level of Public Health Emergency for Regional Outbreaks
14-Jun-2019
Ebola Virus – Subject Matter Experts
12-Apr-2019
[email protected] Global Health Security, Law Experts React to WHO Decision to Not Declare the DRC Ebola Outbreak a PHEIC
12-Apr-2019
Genetic testing of women diagnosed with breast cancer could be “impactful.” @LombardiCancer medical oncologist reacts to new guidelines issued by breast surgeons’ organization.
14-Feb-2019
WHO Expert Panel on Human Gene Editing a “Very Good Step,” says @Georgetown Medical Ethicist
14-Dec-2018
Georgetown Medical Ethicist Voices Concern About Human Genetic Editing Claimed by Chinese Scientist
26-Nov-2018
Georgetown #GlobalHealth Experts in Infectious Disease Available to Comment on @WHO Emergency Committee Meeting
