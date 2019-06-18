Washington, DC USA

Nursing Home Care Cost Significantly Outpaces General Inflation and Medical Care Prices

One of the largest studies on out-of-pocket costs for nursing home care finds prices are high and rising faster than other medical care and consumer prices, reports a team of health policy researchers.
Former HHS Official Joins Georgetown School of Nursing & Health Studies

Mary Wakefield, PhD, RN, FAAN, a former official with the HHS, joins Georgetown University School of Nursing & Health Studies as a visiting Distinguished Professor in the Practice of Health Care. 
