DETROIT – Henry Ford Health System is using the healing power of singing to help patients with voice disorders that result from various medical conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, stroke and vocal cord paralysis to help improve their voices....

DETROIT – Kathleen Yaremchuk, M.D., chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at Henry Ford Health System, was elected president-elect of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS).Dr. Yaremchuk...

DETROIT – Christina Eyers, Director of Athletic Training & Community Outreach in the Division of Sports Medicine at Henry Ford Health System, was inducted into the Michigan Athletic Trainers’ Society (MATS) Hall of Fame.The distinguished honor...

DETROIT – As pandemic restrictions begin to loosen around the country and summer temperatures rise, more people will be moving about on public rideshare electric scooters. With that comes this warning: Ride with safety.A Henry Ford Health System...

Henry Ford Hospital has partnered with Atlas Lift Tech, Inc. and Arjo Diligent Clinical Consultants to launch a program aimed at enhancing the safety of patients and team members. The program, named Project Mobility: How Motown Moves, was...

Cardiologists at Henry Ford Hospital are first in the U.S. and second in the world to implant a circulatory support device that is being investigated in a clinical trial for patients hospitalized with acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) and...

A national study on childhood asthma led by Henry Ford Health System has found that family history, race and sex are associated in different ways with higher rates of asthma in children. In a study published in JAMA Pediatrics (hyperlink goes...

A world-renowned interventional cardiologist at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit who specializes in catheter-based treatments for heart blockages will perform a live procedure during a 16-hour marathon of cases taking place around the world on May 6.

