Henry Ford Health System Therapeutic Choir Finds Its Voice Through COVID-19
DETROIT – Henry Ford Health System is using the healing power of singing to help patients with voice disorders that result from various medical conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, stroke and vocal cord paralysis to help improve their voices....
24-Jun-2021 7:30 PM EDT
Dr. Kathleen Yaremchuk Elected President-Elect of National ENT Organization
DETROIT – Kathleen Yaremchuk, M.D., chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at Henry Ford Health System, was elected president-elect of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS).Dr. Yaremchuk...
24-Jun-2021 4:35 PM EDT
Henry Ford’s Christina Eyers Inducted into Michigan Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame
DETROIT – Christina Eyers, Director of Athletic Training & Community Outreach in the Division of Sports Medicine at Henry Ford Health System, was inducted into the Michigan Athletic Trainers’ Society (MATS) Hall of Fame.The distinguished honor...
23-Jun-2021 2:20 PM EDT
If You Ride an E-Scooter, Take Safety Precautions
DETROIT – As pandemic restrictions begin to loosen around the country and summer temperatures rise, more people will be moving about on public rideshare electric scooters. With that comes this warning: Ride with safety.A Henry Ford Health System...
17-Jun-2021 6:00 PM EDT
Henry Ford Hospital Launches Program to Enhance Patient Safety, Reduce Workplace Injuries
Henry Ford Hospital has partnered with Atlas Lift Tech, Inc. and Arjo Diligent Clinical Consultants to launch a program aimed at enhancing the safety of patients and team members. The program, named Project Mobility: How Motown Moves, was...
14-Jun-2021 4:00 PM EDT
Cardiologists at Henry Ford Are First in U.S. to Implant New Device to Treat Heart Failure, Improve Kidney Function
Cardiologists at Henry Ford Hospital are first in the U.S. and second in the world to implant a circulatory support device that is being investigated in a clinical trial for patients hospitalized with acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) and...
3-Jun-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Family History, Race and Sex Linked to Higher Rates of Asthma in Children
A national study on childhood asthma led by Henry Ford Health System has found that family history, race and sex are associated in different ways with higher rates of asthma in children.
In a study published in JAMA Pediatrics (hyperlink goes...
17-May-2021 1:00 PM EDT
Henry Ford Hospital Cardiologist to Perform Procedure During Worldwide Live Aid Event
A world-renowned interventional cardiologist at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit who specializes in catheter-based treatments for heart blockages will perform a live procedure during a 16-hour marathon of cases taking place around the world on May 6.
3-May-2021 3:45 PM EDT
Henry Ford Cancer Institute Treats its First Patient with Innovative ‘Living Drug’ Therapy
Henry Ford Cancer Institute has treated its first patient with CAR T-cell therapy, an approach that uses engineered cells from a patient's immune system to destroy cancer. The altered cells remain active for years after the treatment, acting as a...
18-Jun-2019 7:05 AM EDT
Michigan’s First Patient Treated with Thalamic Deep Brain Stimulation for Epilepsy at Henry Ford Health System
Neurosurgeon Jason Schwalb, M.D., with help from the team at the Henry Ford Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, implanted the first complete Deep Brain Stimulation system in Michigan for the treatment of Epilepsy.
28-Feb-2019 10:05 AM EST
Minimally-Invasive Treatment Option for Early Stage Oral Cancer Reduces Recovery Time, Improves Survival
Henry Ford Cancer Institute oral cancer patient Marlene Calverley, a minimally-invasive sentinel node biopsy meant having three instead of 30-60 lymph nodes removed, and a two-inch scar instead of a five-to-six-inch scar. It also meant no neck...
12-Feb-2019 12:05 PM EST
Innovative Ice-Free Scalp Cooling During Chemotherapy Prevents, Reduces Hair Loss for Breast Cancer Patients
Breast cancer patient Laura Carey returned to work one week after beginning chemotherapy, but without a demoralizing side-effect indicative of this type of cancer treatment – hair loss. Carey is among the first breast cancer patients at the Henry...
29-Jan-2019 9:40 AM EST
Henry Ford Hospital Part of Research Group to Study Flint, MI Water System, Health Problems
1-Mar-2016 10:05 AM EST
Henry Ford Hospital Dermatology Expert Available for NEJM Study "Afamelanotide for Erythropoietic Protoporphria"
30-Jun-2015 10:05 AM EDT
Few Doctors Have Adequate Training to Effectively Treat Chronic Pain Patients
Pain is the most common reason a patient sees a physician but few physicians have received adequate training to help their patients, according to a Henry Ford Hospital article published in the Journal of American Osteopathic Association. An...
12-Aug-2013 12:00 PM EDT