Idaho Falls, ID USA

Spero Renewables ‘TAPs’ Idaho National Laboratory

Recently, researchers at Spero Renewables, a California-based green technology company, tapped into Idaho National Laboratory's (INL) Technical Assistance Program to work with researchers at the Biomass Feedstocks National User Facility. The...
New X-ray technique provides novel images of TRISO nuclear fuel

Advanced nuclear technologies could play an important role for nations seeking carbon-free energy solutions to reduce the impacts of climate change.
Advanced Test Reactor overhaul complete

Workers at Idaho National Laboratory’s Advanced Test Reactor have completed an 11-month outage for a core overhaul that occurs about every 10 years to maintain peak performance.
Cracking under pressure: What teeth can teach us about modern materials

Because dental enamel has unique properties that make it both rigid and resilient, it has a range of valuable applications beyond biting and chewing. No synthetic materials possess these vital innate qualities to the same degree. Creating materials...
About

Battelle Energy Alliance manages Idaho National Laboratory for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy. INL is the nation’s center for nuclear energy research and development, and also performs research in each of DOE’s strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and the environment. For more information, visit www.inl.gov.

Contacts

Sarah Neumann
Media Affairs Lead

 sarah.neumann@inl.gov

208-520-1651

Lori McNamara
News Media Contact

 lori.mcnamara@inl.gov

208-520-6066

Steven Petersen
Media Relations Specialist

 steven.petersen@inl.gov

