IDSA, AAN, and ACR Release Guidelines for Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Lyme Disease
New evidence-based clinical practice guidelines for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of Lyme disease have been developed by a multidisciplinary panel led by the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the American Academy of Neurology, and...
30-Nov-2020 12:05 AM EST
Infectious Diseases Society of America Foundation to Collaborate with Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS to Host the 2020 IDea Incubator Pitch Competition
For a third consecutive year, the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) Foundation will showcase the IDea Incubator Pitch Competition, aimed to support entrepreneurs and researchers working in the area of infectious diseases during IDWeek...
11-Aug-2020 8:00 AM EDT
What Media Are Asking About Covid-19
26-Mar-2020 3:20 PM EDT
“Families First Coronavirus Response Act” risks limited testing, surprise patient billing
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (H.R. 6201) represents swift action by the House of Representatives to bolster federal responses to the spread of coronavirus and aims to reduce the pandemic’s impacts on Americans’ safety and...
16-Mar-2020 10:05 AM EDT
Closing of Second Antibiotic Company Highlights Urgent Need for Investment in Infection Fighting Drugs
Earlier today, a release was issued stating that antibiotic maker Melinta is closing. This information was incorrect. Melinta has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy but intends to remain open and is in the process of restructuring. The bankruptcy...
30-Dec-2019 4:00 AM EST
FY 2020 Spending Bill Funds Critical Initiatives While Neglecting Urgent Priorities
The spending bill passed today is a welcome step forward. Allocations in the bill will strengthen public health and research efforts during the year ahead and will provide critical support for important goals. At the same time, the legislation in...
19-Dec-2019 2:45 PM EST
House Drug Pricing Bill Serves Patients, Public Health
H.R. 3, the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act passed by the House of Representatives today introduces critically needed and significant steps to reduce costs and improve access to life-saving therapies for conditions including HIV and...
12-Dec-2019 3:30 PM EST
Flu Preparedness Hearing Opens Opportunities for Vaccine, AMR Action
Today’s subcommittee hearing on U.S. preparedness and responses for the 2019-2020 flu season offers an important opportunity to examine and act on gaps and challenges exacerbating the public health threats of seasonal influenza outbreaks.
4-Dec-2019 2:05 PM EST
