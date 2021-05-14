Our News on Newswise
New Study Finds Combination of Omega-3s in Popular Supplements May Negate Heart Benefits
New research from the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute in Salt Lake City finds that higher EPA blood levels alone lowered the risk of major cardiac events and death in patients, while DHA blunted the cardiovascular benefits of EPA. Higher...
14-May-2021 11:15 AM EDT
Clear Link Between Heart Disease and COVID-19, But Long-Term Implications Unknown, Researchers Find in Review of Published Studies
In a prospectus review published this week in the Journal of Molecular and Cellular Cardiology, Kirk U. Knowlton MD, from the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute in Salt Lake City, examined more than 100 published studies related to COVID-19...
21-Aug-2020 8:20 AM EDT
Follow-Up Appointments for Children Hospitalized for Bronchiolitis May Not Be Needed; New Study Findings Could Guide Treatment During COVID Pandemic
A new study at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City has found that follow-up appointments for hospitalized children treated for childhood bronchitis are often not necessary, and that switching from mandatory to...
6-Jul-2020 8:05 AM EDT
Intermountain Healthcare COVID-19 Response Teams to Provide Support to New York Hospitals; 100 Caregivers Deploying This Week to Help NY Care for Coronavirus Patients
Intermountain Healthcare has created two COVID-19 Response Teams with 50 caregivers each that will deploy to the New York City area to assist hospitals this week. Intermountain has partnered with New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Northwell Health,...
13-Apr-2020 9:00 AM EDT
Two Major COVID-19 Clinical Trials Launched to Determine Effectiveness and Safety of Drugs in Treating Coronavirus
Researchers from Intermountain Healthcare and University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City have launched two vital clinical trials to test the effectiveness and safety of two drugs – hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and azithromycin – to treat patients...
13-Apr-2020 6:05 AM EDT
15-Year Study Finds Treatment Gaps Exist for Patients with Peripheral Arterial Disease; More Consistent Use of Life-Saving Medications Recommended
A new 15-year study by researchers at the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute in Salt Lake City found that patients with peripheral arterial disease may not be prescribed life-saving medications at the same rate as for other heart conditions.
14-Nov-2019 7:05 AM EST
Omega-3 Continues to Show Protection Against Heart Disease-Related Death, Without Prostate Cancer Risk
Should you take omega-3 pills? Or try to have two to servings of omega-3 rich fish a week, as the American Heart Association recommends? It may seem a bit murky if you follow headlines about nutrition and health. That’s why researchers at the...
14-Nov-2019 6:30 AM EST
Researchers Discover New Mutations in Gene Associated with Disease That Causes Weakening of the Heart
Researchers from the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute in Salt Lake City have identified new mutations in a gene commonly associated with non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy (NIDC), a disease that weakens the heart muscle, making it more...
14-Nov-2019 7:05 AM EST
Intermountain Healthcare Receives Top Research Accreditation for Commitment to Patient Safety in Clinical Research Studies
Intermountain Healthcare has earned top accreditation from the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs (AAHRPP) for ensuring the highest protections for participants in Intermountain clinical research studies.
2-Jul-2019 7:05 AM EDT