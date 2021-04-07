USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

illumina joins the international wheat genome sequencing consortium

Illumina, a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies is joining the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium (IWGSC) as a sponsoring partner.
7-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: ArborIWGSClogos2.png

Arbor Biosciences Joins the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium

Arbor Biosciences has joined the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium as a sponsoring partner, both organizations announced today
16-Jun-2020 2:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: P278_BASFjoinsIWGSC_highres.jpg

BASF Joins the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium

BASF has joined the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium as a sponsoring partner, both organizations announced today
22-Jul-2019 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: wheatexome_highlights.jpg

Arbor Biosciences Partners with Curio Genomics for Analysis of IWGSC Wheat Exome

Arbor Biosciences announces today its partnership with Curio Genomics for analysis of the IWGSC wheat exome
16-Jul-2019 9:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: ArborIWGSClogos.png

Arbor Biosciences and the IWGSC Partner on Wheat Exome

Arbor Biosciences and the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium (IWGSC) announce today a strategic partnership to produce a standardized exome panel for research and development.
14-Jan-2019 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

The Wheat Code Is Finally Cracked

The reference sequence of the genome of bread wheat, the world’s most widely cultivated crop, is published, announced the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium.
13-Aug-2018 11:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: IWGSCinfographic_wheatandfoodsecurity.png

Wheat - A Key Crop for Food Security

This infographic highlights the importance of wheat for food security
26-Jun-2018 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: revisediwgsclogo.png

Wheat Sequencing Consortium Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors

The International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium (IWGSC) annouced today the appointment of Ute Baumann, Hikmet Budak, and Etienne Paux as new Board members of the organization.
14-Jun-2018 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The IWGSC, with 3,200 members in 71 countries, is an international, collaborative consortium, established in 2005 by a group of wheat growers, plant scientists, and public and private breeders. The goal of the IWGSC is to make a high-quality genome sequence of bread wheat publicly available, in order to lay a foundation for basic research that will enable breeders to develop improved varieties. The IWGSC is a U.S. 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Contacts

Isabelle Caugant
Communications Director

 caugant@eversoleassociates.com

+1 916 840 8801
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.30696