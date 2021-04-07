Our News on Newswise
illumina joins the international wheat genome sequencing consortium
Illumina, a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies is joining the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium (IWGSC) as a sponsoring partner.
7-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Arbor Biosciences Joins the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium
Arbor Biosciences has joined the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium as a sponsoring partner, both organizations announced today
16-Jun-2020 2:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
BASF Joins the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium
BASF has joined the International Wheat Genome
Sequencing Consortium as a sponsoring partner, both organizations announced today
22-Jul-2019 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Arbor Biosciences Partners with Curio Genomics for Analysis of IWGSC Wheat Exome
Arbor Biosciences announces today its partnership with Curio Genomics for analysis of the IWGSC wheat exome
16-Jul-2019 9:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Arbor Biosciences and the IWGSC Partner on Wheat Exome
Arbor Biosciences and the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium (IWGSC) announce today a strategic partnership to produce a standardized exome panel for research and development.
14-Jan-2019 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
The Wheat Code Is Finally Cracked
The reference sequence of the genome of bread wheat, the world’s most widely cultivated crop, is published, announced the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium.
13-Aug-2018 11:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Wheat - A Key Crop for Food Security
This infographic highlights the importance of wheat for food security
26-Jun-2018 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Wheat Sequencing Consortium Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors
The International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium (IWGSC) annouced today the appointment of Ute Baumann, Hikmet Budak, and Etienne Paux as new Board members of the organization.
14-Jun-2018 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News