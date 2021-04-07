Illumina, a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies is joining the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium (IWGSC) as a sponsoring partner.

Arbor Biosciences has joined the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium as a sponsoring partner, both organizations announced today

BASF has joined the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium as a sponsoring partner, both organizations announced today

Arbor Biosciences announces today its partnership with Curio Genomics for analysis of the IWGSC wheat exome

Arbor Biosciences and the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium (IWGSC) announce today a strategic partnership to produce a standardized exome panel for research and development.

The reference sequence of the genome of bread wheat, the world’s most widely cultivated crop, is published, announced the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium.

This infographic highlights the importance of wheat for food security

The International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium (IWGSC) annouced today the appointment of Ute Baumann, Hikmet Budak, and Etienne Paux as new Board members of the organization.

