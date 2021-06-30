Our News on Newswise
Newly Discovered Proteins Provide Protection Against Progression of Kidney Disease in Diabetes
Elevated levels of three specific circulating proteins are associated with protection against kidney failure in diabetes, according to research from the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston.
30-Jun-2021 2:55 PM EDT
Ancient gut microbiomes may offer clues to modern diseases
Scientists are rapidly gathering evidence that variants of gut microbiomes, the collections of bacteria and other microbes in our digestive systems, may play harmful roles in diabetes and other diseases.
12-May-2021 11:20 AM EDT
Pain Receptors Linked to the Generation of Energy-Burning Fat Cells: Implications for Obesity Therapy
A new source of energy expending brown fat cells has been uncovered by researchers at the Joslin Diabetes Center, which they say points towards potential new therapeutic options for obesity. According to the new report, published in Nature...
12-Apr-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Kids’ metabolic health can be improved with exercise during pregnancy: here’s why
BOSTON – (March 25, 2021) – A mechanism has been identified that explains how physical exercise in pregnancy confers metabolic health benefits in offspring. According to researchers, the key lies with a protein called SOD3, vitamin D and...
30-Mar-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Routine eye scans may give clues to cognitive decline in diabetes
In older people with type 1 diabetes, damage to the retina may be linked to memory problems and other cognitive conditions.BOSTON – (December 31, 2020) – As they age, people with diabetes are more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease and other...
4-Jan-2021 1:20 PM EST
CAN risk in diabetes reduced with intensive control of blood glucose and blood pressure
BOSTON – (December 16, 2020) – Intensive interventions to reduce blood glucose and blood pressure levels in type 2 diabetes reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular autonomic neuropathy (CAN), a frequent but underdiagnosed complication of...
16-Dec-2020 2:55 PM EST
Lipid component identified in breast milk may play an important role in early childhood weight development
A lipid metabolite called 12,13-diHOME has been identified in human breast milk and appears to be associated with beneficial infant weight gain and body Study suggests that when new mothers exercise, they likely improve newborn’s longer term...
8-Dec-2020 1:10 PM EST
Diabetes-in-a-dish model uncovers new insights into the cause of type 2 diabetes
Researchers have developed a novel ‘disease-in-a-dish’ model to study the basic molecular factors that lead to the development of type 2 diabetes, uncovering the potential existence of major signaling defects both inside and outside of the...
3-Sep-2020 11:45 AM EDT
After bariatric surgery patients have an increased risk of dangerous hypoglycemia. Dr. Mary-Elizabeth Patti, Joslin Diabetes Center/Harvard Medical School is available to discuss causes and treatment options.
9-Jan-2020 12:05 PM EST
Diabetes & Breast Cancer - Elizabeth Halprin MD Talks About the Important Struggle to Balance Both Diseases
12-Oct-2017 10:05 AM EDT
Dr. Lori Laffel, Chief of Pediatrics at Joslin Diabetes Center, Available to Comment on Type 1 Diabetes and Life Expectancy Studies
6-Jan-2015 11:00 AM EST
Back to School with Dr. Lori Laffel from Joslin Diabetes Center
Lori Laffel, M.D., MPH, Chief of the Pediatric, Adolescent and Young Adult Section at Joslin Diabetes Center and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, oversees the largest pediatric diabetes clinic in New England has over 25...
15-Aug-2014 8:00 AM EDT
Expert Available: Bariatric Surgery for Diabetes
The International Diabetes Federation now recommends that surgery be considered as a treatment for obese patients with type 2 diabetes. Dr. Allison Goldfine, head of clinical research at Joslin Diabetes Center, is available for comment.
29-Mar-2011 9:00 AM EDT