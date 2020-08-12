Our News on Newswise
Low Leadership Quality Predicts High Risk of Long-Term Sickness Absence
Low leadership quality, as rated by employees, is a risk factor for long-term sickness absence (LTSA) in the workforce, according to a study in the August Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.
12-Aug-2020 10:00 AM EDT
In Firefighter Trainees, ‘Mediterranean Lifestyle’ Linked to Lower Health Risks
Young firefighter recruits who follow a ‘Mediterranean lifestyle’ are less likely to have hypertension (high blood pressure) and more likely to have good aerobic fitness, reports a study in the July Journal of Occupational and Environmental...
8-Jul-2020 3:40 PM EDT
What Drives Corporate Boards to Engage with Occupational Health and Safety?
A set of five “drivers” helps in understanding how and why corporate boards of directors engage with occupational health and safety (OHS), reports a study the June Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.
12-Jun-2020 1:50 PM EDT
Employee Behavioral Health Program Improves Depression and Anxiety
An employer-sponsored behavioral health program can reduce symptoms in employees with depression and anxiety, reports a study in the October Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.
24-Oct-2019 10:05 AM EDT
Defining Worker Well-Being – Experts Propose New Framework
How do we define and measure worker well-being? A proposed conceptual framework, with implications for future efforts to improve occupational safety and health, is presented in the July issue of Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.
25-Jul-2018 3:20 PM EDT
'Call to Action' on Mental Health and Well-Being in the Workplace
What steps can employers take to reduce the high costs and health impact of mental health issues? An expert Advisory Council has developed a set of recommendations for improving mental health and well-being in the workplace, according to a report in...
3-Apr-2018 4:15 PM EDT
'Khamisiyah Plume' Linked to Brain and Memory Effects in Gulf War Vets
Gulf War veterans with low-level exposure to chemical weapons show lasting adverse effects on brain structure and memory function, reports a study in the October Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.
5-Oct-2017 10:10 AM EDT
Test May Help Identify Veterans with Deployment-Related Lung Disease
A test called the lung clearance index (LCI) is superior to standard tests in identifying patients with lung disease related to military deployment, suggests a study in the August Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.
27-Jul-2017 1:35 PM EDT
