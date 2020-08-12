Low leadership quality, as rated by employees, is a risk factor for long-term sickness absence (LTSA) in the workforce, according to a study in the August Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

Young firefighter recruits who follow a ‘Mediterranean lifestyle’ are less likely to have hypertension (high blood pressure) and more likely to have good aerobic fitness, reports a study in the July Journal of Occupational and Environmental...

A set of five “drivers” helps in understanding how and why corporate boards of directors engage with occupational health and safety (OHS), reports a study the June Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

An employer-sponsored behavioral health program can reduce symptoms in employees with depression and anxiety, reports a study in the October Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

How do we define and measure worker well-being? A proposed conceptual framework, with implications for future efforts to improve occupational safety and health, is presented in the July issue of Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

What steps can employers take to reduce the high costs and health impact of mental health issues? An expert Advisory Council has developed a set of recommendations for improving mental health and well-being in the workplace, according to a report in...

Gulf War veterans with low-level exposure to chemical weapons show lasting adverse effects on brain structure and memory function, reports a study in the October Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

A test called the lung clearance index (LCI) is superior to standard tests in identifying patients with lung disease related to military deployment, suggests a study in the August Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

