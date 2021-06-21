VA USA

Kasm Technologies Announces Kasm Workspaces v1.9

Kasm Technologies, a software provider of container streaming platforms, has released Kasm Workspaces v1.9 for delivering browser, desktop and application workloads to the web browser.
Kasm Technologies Announces Kasm Server Release 1.8

Kasm Technologies, a software provider of VDI and Browser Isolation products, has released Kasm Server 1.8. Kasm Technologies container orchestration technology provides an isolated workspace for secure remote access to applications and web services.
Kasm Technologies Announces Kasm Server Update

Kasm Technologies, a software provider of VDI and Browser Isolation products, today announced an exciting new release of Kasm Server. Kasm Technologies container orchestration technology provides an isolated workspace for secure remote access to...
Matthew McClaskey
Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder

 matt@kasmweb.com

