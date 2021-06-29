Scientists at Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley have developed a nanoparticle composite that grows into 3D crystals. The new 3D-grown material could speed up production and eliminate errors in the mass manufacturing of nanoscale photonics for smart...

Berkeley Lab scientists have made significant progress in developing battery cathodes using a new class of materials that provide batteries with the same if not higher energy density than conventional lithium-ion batteries but can be made of...

In a decade-long quest, scientists at Berkeley Lab, the University of Hawaii, and Florida International University uncover new clues to the origins of the universe – and land new chemistry for cleaner combustion engines

Scientists at Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley have compiled the most complete library yet of lanthanide heavy metals and their potential toxicity – by exposing baker’s yeast to lanthanides. Their findings could help researchers uncover hidden...

Science Snapshots from Berkeley Lab on forest soils, vaping cannabis risks, reusable PPE, hydrogen fuel generation

The diverse collection of microbes known as protists are understudied, but their impact on ecosystems and agriculture could be huge.

Vaccines are turning the tide of the pandemic, but there's still a risk of COVID-19 infections. Instant at-home tests would help us return to normal, but current options aren't very accurate. A new discovery could get reliable tests on the market.

Sunlight-reflecting “cool walls” have been shown to reduce energy costs by lowering heat gain in buildings. But they do more – reflective walls can also cool cities, fighting the urban heat island effect. The concept has new support from the...

