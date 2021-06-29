Our News on Newswise
This Crystal Impurity Is Sheer Perfection
Scientists at Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley have developed a nanoparticle composite that grows into 3D crystals. The new 3D-grown material could speed up production and eliminate errors in the mass manufacturing of nanoscale photonics for smart...
29-Jun-2021 7:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites
How to Make Lithium-ion Batteries Invincible
Berkeley Lab scientists have made significant progress in developing battery cathodes using a new class of materials that provide batteries with the same if not higher energy density than conventional lithium-ion batteries but can be made of...
22-Jun-2021 5:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Key to Cleaner Combustion? Look to the Stars
In a decade-long quest, scientists at Berkeley Lab, the University of Hawaii, and Florida International University uncover new clues to the origins of the universe – and land new chemistry for cleaner combustion engines
9-Jun-2021 4:25 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Are Heavy Metals Toxic? Scientists Find Surprising New Clues in Yeast
Scientists at Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley have compiled the most complete library yet of lanthanide heavy metals and their potential toxicity – by exposing baker’s yeast to lanthanides. Their findings could help researchers uncover hidden...
7-Jun-2021 8:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Science Snapshots
Science Snapshots from Berkeley Lab on forest soils, vaping cannabis risks, reusable PPE, hydrogen fuel generation
20-May-2021 6:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
We’ve Got the Dirt on Soil Protists
The diverse collection of microbes known as protists are understudied, but their impact on ecosystems and agriculture could be huge.
19-May-2021 10:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
How X-rays Could Make Reliable, Rapid COVID-19 Tests a Reality
Vaccines are turning the tide of the pandemic, but there's still a risk of COVID-19 infections. Instant at-home tests would help us return to normal, but current options aren't very accurate. A new discovery could get reliable tests on the market.
18-May-2021 12:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
‘Cool Walls’ Get a Boost from U.S. Green Building Council
Sunlight-reflecting “cool walls” have been shown to reduce energy costs by lowering heat gain in buildings. But they do more – reflective walls can also cool cities, fighting the urban heat island effect. The concept has new support from the...
18-May-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
How Techno-economic Analysis Can Improve Energy Technologies
A Q&A with Berkeley Lab researcher Hanna Breunig on techno-economic analysis, and how she uses it to make negative emissions technologies more competitive
22-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT
How Microorganisms Can Help Us Get to Net Negative Emissions
A Q&A with Berkeley Lab scientist Eric Sundstrom on a technology to turn electrons to bioproducts
25-Mar-2021 9:00 AM EDT
A Sponge to Soak Up Carbon Dioxide in the Air
Increasingly, scientists are recognizing that negative emissions technologies (NETs) to remove and sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere will be an essential component in the strategy to mitigate climate change. Lawrence Berkeley National...
22-Feb-2021 10:00 AM EST
Experts: Electric Grid Researchers Available to Discuss Grid Reliability and Resiliency
18-Feb-2021 4:35 PM EST
Global Methane Emissions Soaring, But How Much Was Due to Wetlands?
A Q&A with Berkeley Lab scientist William Riley on the challenges in estimating methane emissions from wetlands and how nuanced computer models may help
13-Aug-2020 7:00 AM EDT
Keeping Cool Efficiently During Heat Waves
Heat waves are becoming a more regular occurrence across the country. Iain Walker, Leader of the Residential Building Systems Group at Berkeley Lab, has suggestions for how to weather them. Walker has more than 20 years’ experience as a building...
11-Aug-2020 7:00 AM EDT
How We Choose: Applying ‘Decision Science’ to Transportation Behaviors
Can scientists understand human behavior enough to figure out what drives the choices you make? In fact, it’s called “decision science,” and it’s something that Anna Spurlock, a behavioral economist with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory...
12-Mar-2020 9:00 AM EDT
Improving Indoor Air Quality During Wildfires
25-Oct-2019 4:15 PM EDTSee All Experts