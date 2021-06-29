Berkeley, CA USA

This Crystal Impurity Is Sheer Perfection

Scientists at Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley have developed a nanoparticle composite that grows into 3D crystals. The new 3D-grown material could speed up production and eliminate errors in the mass manufacturing of nanoscale photonics for smart...
How to Make Lithium-ion Batteries Invincible

Berkeley Lab scientists have made significant progress in developing battery cathodes using a new class of materials that provide batteries with the same if not higher energy density than conventional lithium-ion batteries but can be made of...
Key to Cleaner Combustion? Look to the Stars

In a decade-long quest, scientists at Berkeley Lab, the University of Hawaii, and Florida International University uncover new clues to the origins of the universe – and land new chemistry for cleaner combustion engines
Are Heavy Metals Toxic? Scientists Find Surprising New Clues in Yeast

Scientists at Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley have compiled the most complete library yet of lanthanide heavy metals and their potential toxicity – by exposing baker’s yeast to lanthanides. Their findings could help researchers uncover hidden...
Science Snapshots

Science Snapshots from Berkeley Lab on forest soils, vaping cannabis risks, reusable PPE, hydrogen fuel generation
We’ve Got the Dirt on Soil Protists

The diverse collection of microbes known as protists are understudied, but their impact on ecosystems and agriculture could be huge.
How X-rays Could Make Reliable, Rapid COVID-19 Tests a Reality

Vaccines are turning the tide of the pandemic, but there's still a risk of COVID-19 infections. Instant at-home tests would help us return to normal, but current options aren't very accurate. A new discovery could get reliable tests on the market.
‘Cool Walls’ Get a Boost from U.S. Green Building Council

Sunlight-reflecting “cool walls” have been shown to reduce energy costs by lowering heat gain in buildings. But they do more – reflective walls can also cool cities, fighting the urban heat island effect. The concept has new support from the...
Our Experts on Newswise

How Techno-economic Analysis Can Improve Energy Technologies

A Q&A with Berkeley Lab researcher Hanna Breunig on techno-economic analysis, and how she uses it to make negative emissions technologies more competitive
How Microorganisms Can Help Us Get to Net Negative Emissions

A Q&A with Berkeley Lab scientist Eric Sundstrom on a technology to turn electrons to bioproducts
A Sponge to Soak Up Carbon Dioxide in the Air

Increasingly, scientists are recognizing that negative emissions technologies (NETs) to remove and sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere will be an essential component in the strategy to mitigate climate change. Lawrence Berkeley National...
Experts: Electric Grid Researchers Available to Discuss Grid Reliability and Resiliency

18-Feb-2021 4:35 PM EST

Global Methane Emissions Soaring, But How Much Was Due to Wetlands?

A Q&A with Berkeley Lab scientist William Riley on the challenges in estimating methane emissions from wetlands and how nuanced computer models may help
Keeping Cool Efficiently During Heat Waves

Heat waves are becoming a more regular occurrence across the country. Iain Walker, Leader of the Residential Building Systems Group at Berkeley Lab, has suggestions for how to weather them. Walker has more than 20 years’ experience as a building...
How We Choose: Applying ‘Decision Science’ to Transportation Behaviors

Can scientists understand human behavior enough to figure out what drives the choices you make? In fact, it’s called “decision science,” and it’s something that Anna Spurlock, a behavioral economist with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory...
Improving Indoor Air Quality During Wildfires

About

Contacts

Massie Ballon
Communications & Outreach

 mlballon@lbl.gov

510-495-8358

Julie Chao
Science Writer

 jhchao@lbl.gov

510-486-6491

Theresa Duque
Science Writer

 tnduque@lbl.gov

510-495-2418

John German
Chief Communications Officer

 jdgerman@lbl.gov

510-697-7918

David Gilbert
Public Affairs Manager
Energy & Environmental Genomics

 degilbert@lbl.gov

925-296-5643

Kathy Kincade
Technology Writer/Editor
Computing Sciences

 kkincade@lbl.gov

510-495-2124

Aliyah Kovner
Science Writer

 akovner@lbl.gov

Dan Krotz
Science Writer

 DAKrotz@lbl.gov

510-486-4019

Matt Nerzig
Media Relations

mnerzig@lbl.gov

Glenn Roberts
Science Writer
X-ray light sources

 geroberts@lbl.gov

(510) 486-5582

Keri Troutman
Writer-editor

 khtroutman@lbl.gov

510-486-5071

Linda Vu
Senior Editor
Computing Sciences / Networking

lvu@lbl.gov

5104952402

Ashley White
Director of Communications, Advanced Light Source

 alscommunications@lbl.gov

Margie Wylie
Public Affairs Specialist, Computing Sciences

 mwylie@lbl.gov

5104867421
