Socio-Technical Systems: Change Management in a Pandemic
The purpose of this paper was to review literature that discussed the evolution and application of an underlying theory used for the implementation of organizational change.
Upskilling, Reskilling, and Continuous Learning
Education is a lifelong activity not just something that happens between the ages of 5 and 22. Employers and employees who recognize and embrace this truth by investing in the ongoing development of their employees and themselves, stand to benefit...
Effective Coaching Using the Enneagram and Metaphorical Language
The Enneagram is a powerful psychometric assessment that can shed light on the core beliefs which influence an individual’s view of the world around them.
Lewis University is excited to announce our inaugural virtual event, "TEDXLewis University"
TEDXLewis University takes place virtually, filmed and streamed from the Philip Lynch Theatre with a live panel discussion and opportunities for networking.
Lewis University is First in U.S. to Deliver Admissions Letters by Drone
A Lewis University Unmanned Aircraft Systems program drone delivered a college admissions acceptance letter November 13 to eight Romeoville High School students at their high school.
Lewis' Jamie Johnson Nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year
The NCAA announced on Tuesday (Aug. 1) that former Lewis University women's basketball player Jamie Johnson (South Holland, Ill./Marian Catholic) has been nominated by the Great Lakes Valley Conference and an independent selection committee for...
Lewis University Inaugurates Dr. David J. Livingston as 10th President
On the feast day of Saint John Baptist de La Salle, April 7, Lewis University inaugurated its 10th president, Dr. David J. Livingston.
Lewis Offers Support to St. Joseph's College Students
The Lewis University community is saddened by the news that St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana will suspend operations at the end of the 2016-17 academic year. As a fellow Catholic university and partner in the Great Lakes Valley Athletic...
Terrorism Expert Discusses How Terrorism Has Changed Since September 11, 2001
Former Police Commander Offers 10 Tips for Helping Friends in Unhealthy Relationships
Cybersecurity Expert Says Tokens Caused Facebook Breach
Suicide Bomb Expert Available to Comment on Pakistan Attack
Occupational Therapy Expert Examines the Benefits of Mandated Cursive Writing Education #OccupationalTherapyMonth
Cybersecurity Expert Defends Facebook in Cambridge Analytica Privacy Breach
Organizational Leadership Expert Emphasizes Importance of Creating a Safe Workplace
College of Education Dean Says to Fill Classrooms with Books, Not Guns
1-Mar-2018 4:05 PM ESTSee All Experts