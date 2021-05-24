Romeoville, IL USA

Socio-Technical Systems: Change Management in a Pandemic

The purpose of this paper was to review literature that discussed the evolution and application of an underlying theory used for the implementation of organizational change.
Upskilling, Reskilling, and Continuous Learning

Education is a lifelong activity not just something that happens between the ages of 5 and 22. Employers and employees who recognize and embrace this truth by investing in the ongoing development of their employees and themselves, stand to benefit...
Effective Coaching Using the Enneagram and Metaphorical Language

The Enneagram is a powerful psychometric assessment that can shed light on the core beliefs which influence an individual’s view of the world around them.
Lewis University is excited to announce our inaugural virtual event, "TEDXLewis University"

TEDXLewis University takes place virtually, filmed and streamed from the Philip Lynch Theatre with a live panel discussion and opportunities for networking.
Lewis University is First in U.S. to Deliver Admissions Letters by Drone

A Lewis University Unmanned Aircraft Systems program drone delivered a college admissions acceptance letter November 13 to eight Romeoville High School students at their high school.
Lewis' Jamie Johnson Nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

The NCAA announced on Tuesday (Aug. 1) that former Lewis University women's basketball player Jamie Johnson (South Holland, Ill./Marian Catholic) has been nominated by the Great Lakes Valley Conference and an independent selection committee for...
Lewis University Inaugurates Dr. David J. Livingston as 10th President

On the feast day of Saint John Baptist de La Salle, April 7, Lewis University inaugurated its 10th president, Dr. David J. Livingston.
Lewis Offers Support to St. Joseph's College Students

The Lewis University community is saddened by the news that St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana will suspend operations at the end of the 2016-17 academic year. As a fellow Catholic university and partner in the Great Lakes Valley Athletic...
About

Lewis University is an innovative and entrepreneurial Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,500 students. Sponsored by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, Lewis University is nationally recognized for preparing intellectually engaged, ethically grounded, globally connected and socially responsible graduates. Visit www.lewisu.edu for further information.

