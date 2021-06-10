Our News on Newswise
Ludwig Cancer Research Study Shows How Certain Macrophages Dampen Anti-Tumor Immunity
A Ludwig Cancer Research study adds to growing evidence that immune cells known as macrophages inhabiting the body cavities that house our vital organs can aid tumor growth by distracting the immune system’s cancer-killing CD8+ T...
10-Jun-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Ludwig Cancer Research Study Employs Novel Drug Screen to Identify a Potential Individualized Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Therapy
A study conducted by researchers at the Ludwig Center at Harvard has demonstrated how a drug screening method known as dynamic BH3 profiling can be used to quickly identify potentially effective combinations of existing drugs for personalized cancer...
8-Jun-2021 2:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Ludwig Cancer Research Study Discovers How to Revive Potent but Inert Anti-Cancer Immune Cells for Therapy
A Ludwig Cancer Research study has discovered how to revive a powerful but functionally inert subset of anti-cancer immune cells that are often found within tumors for cancer therapy.
Led by Ludwig Lausanne’s Ping-Chih Ho and Li Tang of the...
24-May-2021 11:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Ludwig Cancer Research Study Shows Pancreatic Cancer Cells Hit Reverse to Advance in Malignancy
A Ludwig Cancer Research study has identified a previously unrecognized mechanism by which cancer cells of a relatively benign subtype of pancreatic tumors methodically revert—or “de-differentiate”—to a progenitor, or immature, state of...
28-Apr-2021 9:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Ludwig Cancer Research Opens New Branch Dedicated to Cancer Metabolism at Princeton University
Ludwig Cancer Research is proud to announce on its 50th anniversary the launch of the newest Branch of the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research.
13-Apr-2021 8:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Ludwig Cancer Research Study Uncovers Metabolic Vulnerability in Suppressive Immune Cells That May Be Targeted for Cancer Immunotherapy
A Ludwig Cancer Research study has identified a novel mechanism by which a type of cancer immunotherapy known as CTLA-4 blockade can disable suppressive immune cells to aid the destruction of certain tumors.
15-Feb-2021 11:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
Ludwig Cancer Research Study Reveals How Certain Gut Bacteria Compromise Radiotherapy
A study led by Ludwig Chicago Co-director Ralph Weichselbaum and Yang-Xin Fu of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center has shown how bacteria in the gut can dull the efficacy of radiotherapy, a treatment received by about half of all...
26-Jan-2021 11:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
Ludwig Cancer Research Study Reveals How Circular ecDNA is Generated and Drives Drug Resistance in Cancer
Researchers led by Ludwig San Diego Member Don Cleveland and Peter Campbell of the Sanger Center have solved the mystery of how free-floating circular DNA fragments, which are almost exclusively found in cancer cells, drive gene amplification to...
24-Dec-2020 8:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
See All News