Ludwig Cancer Research Study Shows How Certain Macrophages Dampen Anti-Tumor Immunity

A Ludwig Cancer Research study adds to growing evidence that immune cells known as macrophages inhabiting the body cavities that house our vital organs can aid tumor growth by distracting the immune system’s cancer-killing CD8+ T...
10-Jun-2021

Ludwig Cancer Research Study Employs Novel Drug Screen to Identify a Potential Individualized Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Therapy

A study conducted by researchers at the Ludwig Center at Harvard has demonstrated how a drug screening method known as dynamic BH3 profiling can be used to quickly identify potentially effective combinations of existing drugs for personalized cancer...
8-Jun-2021

Ludwig Cancer Research Study Discovers How to Revive Potent but Inert Anti-Cancer Immune Cells for Therapy

A Ludwig Cancer Research study has discovered how to revive a powerful but functionally inert subset of anti-cancer immune cells that are often found within tumors for cancer therapy. Led by Ludwig Lausanne’s Ping-Chih Ho and Li Tang of the...
24-May-2021

Ludwig Cancer Research Study Shows Pancreatic Cancer Cells Hit Reverse to Advance in Malignancy

A Ludwig Cancer Research study has identified a previously unrecognized mechanism by which cancer cells of a relatively benign subtype of pancreatic tumors methodically revert—or “de-differentiate”—to a progenitor, or immature, state of...
28-Apr-2021

Ludwig Cancer Research Opens New Branch Dedicated to Cancer Metabolism at Princeton University

Ludwig Cancer Research is proud to announce on its 50th anniversary the launch of the newest Branch of the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research.
13-Apr-2021

Ludwig Cancer Research Study Uncovers Metabolic Vulnerability in Suppressive Immune Cells That May Be Targeted for Cancer Immunotherapy

A Ludwig Cancer Research study has identified a novel mechanism by which a type of cancer immunotherapy known as CTLA-4 blockade can disable suppressive immune cells to aid the destruction of certain tumors.
15-Feb-2021

Ludwig Cancer Research Study Reveals How Certain Gut Bacteria Compromise Radiotherapy

A study led by Ludwig Chicago Co-director Ralph Weichselbaum and Yang-Xin Fu of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center has shown how bacteria in the gut can dull the efficacy of radiotherapy, a treatment received by about half of all...
26-Jan-2021

Ludwig Cancer Research Study Reveals How Circular ecDNA is Generated and Drives Drug Resistance in Cancer

Researchers led by Ludwig San Diego Member Don Cleveland and Peter Campbell of the Sanger Center have solved the mystery of how free-floating circular DNA fragments, which are almost exclusively found in cancer cells, drive gene amplification to...
24-Dec-2020


About

Ludwig Cancer Research is an international collaborative network of acclaimed scientists that has pioneered cancer discoveries for more than 40 years. Ludwig combines basic research with the ability to translate its discoveries and conduct clinical trials to accelerate the development of new cancer diagnostics and therapies. Since 1971, Ludwig has invested more than $2.5 billion in life-changing cancer research through the not-for-profit Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research and the six U.S.-based Ludwig Centers.

