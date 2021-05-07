Boston, MA USA

Sleep Disorders Tally $94.9 Billion in Health Care Costs Each Year

Sleep disorders are associated with significantly higher rates of health care utilization, conservatively placing an additional $94.9 billion in costs each year to the U.S. health care system, according to a new study from researchers at Mass Eye...
Leading Infectious Disease Researcher Appointed Inaugural Chief Scientific Officer at Mass Eye and Ear

Michael S. Gilmore, PhD, a renowned microbiologist who has led infectious disease efforts at leading research institutions, has been appointed the first Chief Scientific Officer at Mass Eye and Ear, a member hospital of Mass General Brigham,...
International Team Identifies 127 Glaucoma Genes in Largest Study of Its Kind

In the largest genome-wide association study of glaucoma to date, an international team of researchers compared the genes of 34,179 people with the disease to 349,321 control subjects. They identified 127 genes linked to glaucoma, including 44 new...
AAVCOVID Releases Preclinical Data on Single-Dose, Room Temperature-Stable COVID-19 Vaccine Supported by New Funding

The AAVCOVID vaccine program, a novel gene-based vaccine strategy that utilizes an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector, was granted an award for up to $2.1 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In data released in preprint, two AAVCOVID...
Head and Neck Imaging Expert Appointed Chief of Radiology at Mass Eye and Ear

Dr. Mary Beth Cunnane, a radiologist who specializes in the imaging of patients with diseases of the eyes, ears, nose and head and neck, has been appointed Chief of Radiology at Mass Eye and Ear in Boston.
Antibiotics Not Needed After Most Sinus Surgeries According to Randomized Controlled Trial

A new randomized controlled trial has found antibiotics are not necessary after routine sinus surgery for preventing infection and optimizing patient outcomes.
Scientists Reverse Age-Related Vision Loss, Eye Damage From Glaucoma in Mice

Proof-of-concept study represents first successful attempt to reverse the aging clock in animals through epigenetic reprogramming.
Mass Eye and Ear Experts Urge Food and Drug Administration to Allow Over-The-Counter Hearing Aid Devices

Hearing experts advocate in The New England Journal of Medicine for the FDA to implement the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2017. The FDA missed the deadline to release the much-anticipated regulations on August 18, 2020
About

The Massachusetts Eye and Ear is a specialty hospital dedicated to excellence in the care of disorders that affect the eye, ear, nose, throat, and adjacent regions of the head and neck. The Mass. Eye and Ear provides primary care and serves as a referral center for outpatient and inpatient medical and surgical care.

In conjunction with Harvard Medical School, Mass. Eye and Ear is committed to the education of future health care professionals, as well as the education of the public concerning the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of the diseases in its specialties and concerning the rehabilitation of patients handicapped by these diseases.

