Sleep disorders are associated with significantly higher rates of health care utilization, conservatively placing an additional $94.9 billion in costs each year to the U.S. health care system, according to a new study from researchers at Mass Eye...

Michael S. Gilmore, PhD, a renowned microbiologist who has led infectious disease efforts at leading research institutions, has been appointed the first Chief Scientific Officer at Mass Eye and Ear, a member hospital of Mass General Brigham,...

In the largest genome-wide association study of glaucoma to date, an international team of researchers compared the genes of 34,179 people with the disease to 349,321 control subjects. They identified 127 genes linked to glaucoma, including 44 new...

The AAVCOVID vaccine program, a novel gene-based vaccine strategy that utilizes an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector, was granted an award for up to $2.1 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In data released in preprint, two AAVCOVID...

Dr. Mary Beth Cunnane, a radiologist who specializes in the imaging of patients with diseases of the eyes, ears, nose and head and neck, has been appointed Chief of Radiology at Mass Eye and Ear in Boston.

A new randomized controlled trial has found antibiotics are not necessary after routine sinus surgery for preventing infection and optimizing patient outcomes.

Proof-of-concept study represents first successful attempt to reverse the aging clock in animals through epigenetic reprogramming.

Hearing experts advocate in The New England Journal of Medicine for the FDA to implement the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2017. The FDA missed the deadline to release the much-anticipated regulations on August 18, 2020

