Sleep Disorders Tally $94.9 Billion in Health Care Costs Each Year
Sleep disorders are associated with significantly higher rates of health care utilization, conservatively placing an additional $94.9 billion in costs each year to the U.S. health care system, according to a new study from researchers at Mass Eye...
Leading Infectious Disease Researcher Appointed Inaugural Chief Scientific Officer at Mass Eye and Ear
Michael S. Gilmore, PhD, a renowned microbiologist who has led infectious disease efforts at leading research institutions, has been appointed the first Chief Scientific Officer at Mass Eye and Ear, a member hospital of Mass General Brigham,...
International Team Identifies 127 Glaucoma Genes in Largest Study of Its Kind
In the largest genome-wide association study of glaucoma to date, an international team of researchers compared the genes of 34,179 people with the disease to 349,321 control subjects. They identified 127 genes linked to glaucoma, including 44 new...
AAVCOVID Releases Preclinical Data on Single-Dose, Room Temperature-Stable COVID-19 Vaccine Supported by New Funding
The AAVCOVID vaccine program, a novel gene-based vaccine strategy that utilizes an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector, was granted an award for up to $2.1 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In data released in preprint, two AAVCOVID...
Head and Neck Imaging Expert Appointed Chief of Radiology at Mass Eye and Ear
Dr. Mary Beth Cunnane, a radiologist who specializes in the imaging of patients with diseases of the eyes, ears, nose and head and neck, has been appointed Chief of Radiology at Mass Eye and Ear in Boston.
Antibiotics Not Needed After Most Sinus Surgeries According to Randomized Controlled Trial
A new randomized controlled trial has found antibiotics are not necessary after routine sinus surgery for preventing infection and optimizing patient outcomes.
Scientists Reverse Age-Related Vision Loss, Eye Damage From Glaucoma in Mice
Proof-of-concept study represents first successful attempt to reverse the aging clock in animals through epigenetic reprogramming.
Mass Eye and Ear Experts Urge Food and Drug Administration to Allow Over-The-Counter Hearing Aid Devices
Hearing experts advocate in The New England Journal of Medicine for the FDA to implement the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2017. The FDA missed the deadline to release the much-anticipated regulations on August 18, 2020
