The Materials Research Society’s (MRS) David Turnbull Lectureship recognizes the career contributions of a scientist to fundamental understanding of the science of materials through experimental and/or theoretical research. In the spirit of the...

Laurencin will accept the honor during the 2020 Virtual MRS Spring/Fall Meeting, where at 4:00 pm (ET), Wednesday, December 2, he will present his award lecture, Regenerative Engineering: Materials and Convergence.

2020 MRS Bulletin Postdoctoral Publication Prize

The Materials Research Society (MRS) is pleased to announce the Vice President/President Elect and new Board Members for 2021, elected by the Society's global membership of over 14,000.

A new Prospective article—Additive Manufacturing for COVID-19: Devices, Materials, Prospects and Challenges—published in MRS Communications, looks at these critical supply issues and provides an overview of 3D printing and how coupling the tools...

The Materials Research Society (MRS) is pleased to announce that Executive Director Todd M. Osman has been elected Secretary/Treasurer of the Council of Engineering and Scientific Society Executives (CESSE).

The Materials Research Society (MRS) and The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) have selected Megan Malara, The Ohio State University, as the 2020-2021 MRS/TMS Congressional Science and Engineering Fellow. Malara will serve a one-year term...

The Optical Society (OSA), the Materials Research Society (MRS) and SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, are pleased to announce the selection of Catherine Clark and Michelle Solomon as 2020-2021 Congressional Science and...

