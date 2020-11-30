Our News on Newswise
Sossina M. Haile Awarded 2020 David Turnbull Lectureship
The Materials Research Society’s (MRS) David Turnbull Lectureship recognizes the career contributions of a scientist to fundamental understanding of the science of materials through experimental and/or theoretical research. In the spirit of the...
30-Nov-2020 11:05 AM EST
Cato T. Laurencin Awarded the Materials Research Society's Highest Honor
Laurencin will accept the honor during the 2020 Virtual MRS Spring/Fall Meeting, where at 4:00 pm (ET), Wednesday, December 2, he will present his award lecture, Regenerative Engineering: Materials and Convergence.
19-Nov-2020 3:30 PM EST
Ritu Raman, Massachusetts Institute of Technology,Honored with the 2020 MRS Bulletin Postdoctoral Publication Prize
2020 MRS Bulletin Postdoctoral Publication Prize
30-Sep-2020 11:05 AM EDT
Materials Research Society Announces Vice President and New Board Members for 2021
The Materials Research Society (MRS) is pleased to announce the Vice President/President Elect and new Board Members for 2021, elected by the Society's global membership of over 14,000.
8-Sep-2020 1:50 PM EDT
Additive Manufacturing for COVID-19
A new Prospective article—Additive Manufacturing for COVID-19: Devices, Materials, Prospects and Challenges—published in MRS Communications, looks at these critical supply issues and provides an overview of 3D printing and how coupling the tools...
13-Aug-2020 1:05 PM EDT
Council of Engineering and Scientific Society Executives (CESSE) Elects Todd M. Osman as 2020-2021 Secretary/Treasurer
The Materials Research Society (MRS) is pleased to announce that Executive Director Todd M. Osman has been elected Secretary/Treasurer of the Council of Engineering and Scientific Society Executives (CESSE).
24-Jun-2020 10:40 AM EDT
Materials Research Society and The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society Announce 2020-2021 Congressional Science and Engineering Fellow
The Materials Research Society (MRS) and The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) have selected Megan Malara, The Ohio State University, as the 2020-2021 MRS/TMS Congressional Science and Engineering Fellow. Malara will serve a one-year term...
15-Jun-2020 10:45 AM EDT
Science Professional Societies Announce 2020-21 Congressional Science and Engineering Fellows
The Optical Society (OSA), the Materials Research Society (MRS) and SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, are pleased to announce the selection of Catherine Clark and Michelle Solomon as 2020-2021 Congressional Science and...
15-Jun-2020 9:50 AM EDT
Lithium-metal batteries could be 50% more energy-dense than today's cells. Caltech's Julia R. Greer helps to show how serious challenges in engineering them could be overcome.
14-Aug-2020 11:35 AM EDT
Expert available for comment on COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and Materials Science
15-Jun-2020 5:05 PM EDT
Expert available for comment on lithium and sodium ion batteries; advanced rechargeable batteries; energy storage materials; 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
10-Oct-2019 4:55 PM EDT
Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning are rapidly changing. The materials research community is just beginning to utilize AI and ML in the research process, and it is already clear that this represents a potentially game changing development.
23-Sep-2019 3:05 PM EDT
MRS Communications Editor-in-Chief, Rigoberto Advincula elected to the National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines
Rigoberto Advincula, professor in the Department of Macromolecular Science and Engineering, has been elected to membership in the National Academy of Science and Technology (NAST), Philippines, one of the highest honors the country awards...
10-Jul-2018 10:05 AM EDT