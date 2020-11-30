Warrendale, PA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Sossina M. Haile Awarded 2020 David Turnbull Lectureship

The Materials Research Society’s (MRS) David Turnbull Lectureship recognizes the career contributions of a scientist to fundamental understanding of the science of materials through experimental and/or theoretical research. In the spirit of the...
30-Nov-2020 11:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Cato T. Laurencin Awarded the Materials Research Society's Highest Honor

Laurencin will accept the honor during the 2020 Virtual MRS Spring/Fall Meeting, where at 4:00 pm (ET), Wednesday, December 2, he will present his award lecture, Regenerative Engineering: Materials and Convergence.
19-Nov-2020 3:30 PM EST Add to Favorites

Ritu Raman, Massachusetts Institute of Technology,Honored with the 2020 MRS Bulletin Postdoctoral Publication Prize

2020 MRS Bulletin Postdoctoral Publication Prize
30-Sep-2020 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Materials Research Society Announces Vice President and New Board Members for 2021

The Materials Research Society (MRS) is pleased to announce the Vice President/President Elect and new Board Members for 2021, elected by the Society's global membership of over 14,000.
8-Sep-2020 1:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Additive Manufacturing for COVID-19

A new Prospective article—Additive Manufacturing for COVID-19: Devices, Materials, Prospects and Challenges—published in MRS Communications, looks at these critical supply issues and provides an overview of 3D printing and how coupling the tools...
13-Aug-2020 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Council of Engineering and Scientific Society Executives (CESSE) Elects Todd M. Osman as 2020-2021 Secretary/Treasurer

The Materials Research Society (MRS) is pleased to announce that Executive Director Todd M. Osman has been elected Secretary/Treasurer of the Council of Engineering and Scientific Society Executives (CESSE).
24-Jun-2020 10:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Materials Research Society and The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society Announce 2020-2021 Congressional Science and Engineering Fellow

The Materials Research Society (MRS) and The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) have selected Megan Malara, The Ohio State University, as the 2020-2021 MRS/TMS Congressional Science and Engineering Fellow. Malara will serve a one-year term...
15-Jun-2020 10:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Science Professional Societies Announce 2020-21 Congressional Science and Engineering Fellows

The Optical Society (OSA), the Materials Research Society (MRS) and SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, are pleased to announce the selection of Catherine Clark and Michelle Solomon as 2020-2021 Congressional Science and...
15-Jun-2020 9:50 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Mission
The Materials Research Society (MRS) is an organization of materials researchers worldwide that promotes communication for the advancement of interdisciplinary materials research and technology to improve the quality of life.

Vision
The Materials Research Society will build a dynamic, interactive, global community of materials researchers to advance technical excellence by providing a framework in which the materials disciplines can convene, collaborate, integrate and advocate.

MRS Diversity Statement
The Materials Research Society recognizes that Diversity drives innovation, excellence and new discoveries. We charge our membership and leadership to engage all demographic groups worldwide in advancing science and technology to improve the quality of life.

MRS Aspiration
MRS engages members across generations to advance their careers and promote materials research and innovation.

MRS Core Values
Promoting technical excellence
Being visionary and dynamic
Being interdisciplinary
Being broadly inclusive and egalitarian

Strategic Intent –Relationships and Interactions
The Materials Research Society (MRS), with members from around the world, seeks to offer the highest quality information and forums for communication. MRS recognizes that people in different parts of the world have different cultures and needs, and that approaches tailored to local conditions often best facilitate the promotion of materials research. Therefore, MRS strives to: (1) foster inclusive relationships and interactions with people and organizations worldwide, and (2) to encourage collaborations and bilateral projects that mutually benefit the members of MRS, partner organizations and the materials community.

Contacts

Susan Dittrich
Journals Editorial Associate

 Dittrich@mrs.org

Damon Dozier
Director of Government Affairs

 dozier@mrs.org

724-779-3004
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.28597