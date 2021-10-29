Our News on Newswise
Nicholas A. Kotov, University of Michigan professor honored for foundational discoveries in interface-based engineering of self-organizing materials
Kotov will accept the honor during the 2021 MRS Fall Meeting, where, at 9:00 am (EST), Thursday, December 2, he will present his lecture, Nanoscale Biomimetics: From Self-Assembled Nanocomposites to Chiral Nanostructures.
Harry Atwater, California Institute of Technology Professor to Receive 2021 Von Hippel Award
Atwater will accept the honor during the 2021 MRS Fall Meeting, where, at 9:00 am (EST), Wednesday, December 1, he will present his award lecture Trip the Light Fantastic.
Tedrick Thomas Salim Lew, Institute of Materials Research and Engineering, Honored with the 2021 MRS Bulletin Postdoctoral Publication Prize
This award recognizes postdoctoral researchers for their intellectual merit, the impact of their research and scholarship, and their interest in science writing and communication. MRS Bulletin acknowledges the Jiang Family Foundation for its...
Materials Research Society Announces Vice President and New Board Members for 2022
Warrendale, PA—The Materials Research Society (MRS) is pleased to announce the Vice President/President Elect and new Board Members for 2022, elected by the Society's global membership of over 12,000.
Sossina M. Haile Awarded 2020 David Turnbull Lectureship
The Materials Research Society’s (MRS) David Turnbull Lectureship recognizes the career contributions of a scientist to fundamental understanding of the science of materials through experimental and/or theoretical research. In the spirit of the...
Cato T. Laurencin Awarded the Materials Research Society's Highest Honor
Laurencin will accept the honor during the 2020 Virtual MRS Spring/Fall Meeting, where at 4:00 pm (ET), Wednesday, December 2, he will present his award lecture, Regenerative Engineering: Materials and Convergence.
Ritu Raman, Massachusetts Institute of Technology,Honored with the 2020 MRS Bulletin Postdoctoral Publication Prize
Materials Research Society Announces Vice President and New Board Members for 2021
The Materials Research Society (MRS) is pleased to announce the Vice President/President Elect and new Board Members for 2021, elected by the Society's global membership of over 14,000.
Climate Champion Professor Mihri Ozkan discusses recent advances in the development and application of CO2 capture materials and also addresses the main challenges that need to be overcome in order to bring these material technologies to the market
22-Oct-2021 1:30 PM EDT
Lithium-metal batteries could be 50% more energy-dense than today's cells. Caltech's Julia R. Greer helps to show how serious challenges in engineering them could be overcome.
14-Aug-2020 11:35 AM EDT
Expert available for comment on COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and Materials Science
15-Jun-2020 5:05 PM EDT
Expert available for comment on lithium and sodium ion batteries; advanced rechargeable batteries; energy storage materials; 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
10-Oct-2019 4:55 PM EDT
Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning are rapidly changing. The materials research community is just beginning to utilize AI and ML in the research process, and it is already clear that this represents a potentially game changing development.
23-Sep-2019 3:05 PM EDT
MRS Communications Editor-in-Chief, Rigoberto Advincula elected to the National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines
Rigoberto Advincula, professor in the Department of Macromolecular Science and Engineering, has been elected to membership in the National Academy of Science and Technology (NAST), Philippines, one of the highest honors the country awards...
10-Jul-2018 10:05 AM EDT