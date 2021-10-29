Warrendale, PA USA

Nicholas A. Kotov, University of Michigan professor honored for foundational discoveries in interface-based engineering of self-organizing materials

Kotov will accept the honor during the 2021 MRS Fall Meeting, where, at 9:00 am (EST), Thursday, December 2, he will present his lecture, Nanoscale Biomimetics: From Self-Assembled Nanocomposites to Chiral Nanostructures.
Harry Atwater, California Institute of Technology Professor to Receive 2021 Von Hippel Award

Atwater will accept the honor during the 2021 MRS Fall Meeting, where, at 9:00 am (EST), Wednesday, December 1, he will present his award lecture Trip the Light Fantastic.
Tedrick Thomas Salim Lew, Institute of Materials Research and Engineering, Honored with the 2021 MRS Bulletin Postdoctoral Publication Prize

This award recognizes postdoctoral researchers for their intellectual merit, the impact of their research and scholarship, and their interest in science writing and communication. MRS Bulletin acknowledges the Jiang Family Foundation for its...
Materials Research Society Announces Vice President and New Board Members for 2022

Warrendale, PA—The Materials Research Society (MRS) is pleased to announce the Vice President/President Elect and new Board Members for 2022, elected by the Society's global membership of over 12,000.
Sossina M. Haile Awarded 2020 David Turnbull Lectureship

The Materials Research Society’s (MRS) David Turnbull Lectureship recognizes the career contributions of a scientist to fundamental understanding of the science of materials through experimental and/or theoretical research. In the spirit of the...
Cato T. Laurencin Awarded the Materials Research Society's Highest Honor

Laurencin will accept the honor during the 2020 Virtual MRS Spring/Fall Meeting, where at 4:00 pm (ET), Wednesday, December 2, he will present his award lecture, Regenerative Engineering: Materials and Convergence.
Ritu Raman, Massachusetts Institute of Technology,Honored with the 2020 MRS Bulletin Postdoctoral Publication Prize

Materials Research Society Announces Vice President and New Board Members for 2021

The Materials Research Society (MRS) is pleased to announce the Vice President/President Elect and new Board Members for 2021, elected by the Society's global membership of over 14,000.
Climate Champion Professor Mihri Ozkan discusses recent advances in the development and application of CO2 capture materials and also addresses the main challenges that need to be overcome in order to bring these material technologies to the market

Lithium-metal batteries could be 50% more energy-dense than today's cells. Caltech's Julia R. Greer helps to show how serious challenges in engineering them could be overcome.

Expert available for comment on COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and Materials Science

Expert available for comment on lithium and sodium ion batteries; advanced rechargeable batteries; energy storage materials; 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning are rapidly changing. The materials research community is just beginning to utilize AI and ML in the research process, and it is already clear that this represents a potentially game changing development.

MRS Communications Editor-in-Chief, Rigoberto Advincula elected to the National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines

Rigoberto Advincula, professor in the Department of Macromolecular Science and Engineering, has been elected to membership in the National Academy of Science and Technology (NAST), Philippines, one of the highest honors the country awards...
About

Mission
The Materials Research Society (MRS) is an organization of materials researchers worldwide that promotes communication for the advancement of interdisciplinary materials research and technology to improve the quality of life.

Vision
The Materials Research Society will build a dynamic, interactive, global community of materials researchers to advance technical excellence by providing a framework in which the materials disciplines can convene, collaborate, integrate and advocate.

MRS Diversity Statement
The Materials Research Society recognizes that Diversity drives innovation, excellence and new discoveries. We charge our membership and leadership to engage all demographic groups worldwide in advancing science and technology to improve the quality of life.

MRS Aspiration
MRS engages members across generations to advance their careers and promote materials research and innovation.

MRS Core Values
Promoting technical excellence
Being visionary and dynamic
Being interdisciplinary
Being broadly inclusive and egalitarian

Strategic Intent –Relationships and Interactions
The Materials Research Society (MRS), with members from around the world, seeks to offer the highest quality information and forums for communication. MRS recognizes that people in different parts of the world have different cultures and needs, and that approaches tailored to local conditions often best facilitate the promotion of materials research. Therefore, MRS strives to: (1) foster inclusive relationships and interactions with people and organizations worldwide, and (2) to encourage collaborations and bilateral projects that mutually benefit the members of MRS, partner organizations and the materials community.

Contacts

Susan Dittrich
Journals Editorial Associate

 Dittrich@mrs.org

Damon Dozier
Director of Government Affairs

 dozier@mrs.org

724-779-3004
