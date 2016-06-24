USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: Untitled.jpg

Nation’s Leader in Mosquito Elimination Challenges Americans to Be Vigilant, Follow CDC Recommendations

The American Mosquito Control Association’s annual National Mosquito Control Awareness Week aims to educate about the significance of mosquitoes and the importance of eliminating them. Amy Lawhorne, vice president and brand leader at Mosquito...
24-Jun-2016 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

About section not configured. Is this your member page? Login to edit, or contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

Contacts

Patti Thomas
Media Contact

 patti@carsonstoga.com

312-919-0898
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.28443