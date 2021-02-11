Our News on Newswise
Aileen Starnbach, MD named Chair of Anesthesia at Mount Auburn Hospital
Aileen Starnbach, MD, has been named Chair of Anesthesia at Mount Auburn Hospital.
Separating newborns from their mothers with COVID-19 confers no significant benefit may do long term harm, researchers find
Breastfeeding expert Melissa Bartick, MD, MS, FABM, a hospitalist at Mount Auburn Hospital and colleagues, provide new evidence that the benefits of keeping infants and mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 together likely outweigh the risks...
Study: Anonymized cell phone location data can help monitor COVID-19 growth rates
In March 2020, federal officials declared the COVID-19 outbreak a national emergency. Around the same time, most states implemented stay-at-home advisories - to different degrees and at different times.
