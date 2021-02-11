Aileen Starnbach, MD, has been named Chair of Anesthesia at Mount Auburn Hospital.

Add to Favorites

Breastfeeding expert Melissa Bartick, MD, MS, FABM, a hospitalist at Mount Auburn Hospital and colleagues, provide new evidence that the benefits of keeping infants and mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 together likely outweigh the risks...

Add to Favorites

In March 2020, federal officials declared the COVID-19 outbreak a national emergency. Around the same time, most states implemented stay-at-home advisories - to different degrees and at different times.

Add to Favorites