Bethesda, MD USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: Samplestimuli.jpg

NIH-Funded Study Shows Children Recycle Brain Regions When Acquiring New Skills

Scientists studied the brain activity of school-aged children during development and found that regions that activated upon seeing limbs (hands, legs, etc.) subsequently activated upon seeing faces or words when the children grew older. The...
21-Jun-2021 9:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: AmacrineandPhotoreceptor_large.jpg

Scientists unravel the function of a sight-saving growth factor

Researchers at the National Eye Institute (NEI) have determined how certain short protein fragments, called peptides, can protect neuronal cells found in the light-sensing retina layer at the back of the eye. The peptides might someday be used to...
16-Jun-2021 4:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Audacious projects develop imaging technology to aid eye tissue regeneration

As regenerative therapies for blinding diseases move closer to clinical trials, the National Eye Institute’s functional imaging consortium, a part of the NEI Audacious Goals Initiative (AGI), is pioneering noninvasive technologies to monitor the...
22-Apr-2021 2:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

An Artificial Retina Engineered From Ancient Protein Heads to Space

NIH supported early testing of the artificial retina. Now, scientists are testing whether manufacturing it on the International Space Station results in a viable treatment for people with blinding eye diseases.
13-Apr-2021 1:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: ProtocolW_image.jpg

Preventive treatment reduces diabetic retinopathy complications

Early treatment with anti-VEGF injections slowed diabetic retinopathy in a clinical study from the DRCR Retina Network (DRCR.net). However, two years into the four-year study its effect on vision was similar to standard treatment, which usually...
26-Mar-2021 12:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

National Eye Institute launches data portal for macular degeneration research

The National Eye Institute (NEI) Data Commons now enables researchers to access data from patients with macular degeneration who participated in the Age-related Eye Disease Study 2 (AREDS2). The database complements newly available stem cell lines...
18-Mar-2021 9:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: RetinalOrganoid_Swaroop.jpg

Researchers use patients’ cells to test gene therapy for rare eye disease

Scientists at the National Eye Institute (NEI) have developed a promising gene therapy strategy for a rare disease that causes severe vision loss in childhood. A form of Leber congenital amaurosis, the disease is caused by autosomal-dominant...
25-Jan-2021 4:10 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: BogadhietalfSTS.jpg

NIH researchers discover brain area crucial for recognizing visual events

Researchers at the National Eye Institute (NEI) report that a brain region in the superior temporal sulcus (fSTS) is crucial for processing and making decisions about visual information.
17-Dec-2020 11:00 AM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

NEI Highlights Cell and Gene Therapies, Novel Imaging Technologies at Vision Research Meeting

The National Eye Institute (NEI), part of NIH, is participating in the Inaugural Press Conference from the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (ARVO 2016).
29-Apr-2016 10:05 AM EDT

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Hopkins Vision Researcher Links Environmental Change to Eye Health Hazards

Another reason to worry about climate change: Expanding areas of arid land, air pollution, and greater exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation all present potential health hazards to your eyes, according to Sheila West, Ph.D., vice chair for research...
8-Dec-2015 3:30 PM EST

Dr. Emily Chew of #NIH Is Available to Talk About Macular Degeneration

21-Apr-2015 11:05 AM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

As part of the federal government's National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Eye Institute's mission is to conduct and support research, training, health information dissemination, and other programs with respect to blinding eye diseases, visual disorders, mechanisms of visual function, preservation of sight, and the special health problems and requirements of the blind.

Contacts

Dustin Hays
Chief, Science Communications

 dustin.hays@nih.gov

301-496-5248

Kathryn DeMott
Science Writer

 neinews@nei.nih.gov

301-496-5248

Lesley Earl
Science Writer
vision research

 lesley.earl@nih.gov

301-496-5248

Michael Brown

 mb459p@nih.gov

3013994074
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.34326