NIH-Funded Study Shows Children Recycle Brain Regions When Acquiring New Skills
Scientists studied the brain activity of school-aged children during development and found that regions that activated upon seeing limbs (hands, legs, etc.) subsequently activated upon seeing faces or words when the children grew older. The...
21-Jun-2021
Scientists unravel the function of a sight-saving growth factor
Researchers at the National Eye Institute (NEI) have determined how certain short protein fragments, called peptides, can protect neuronal cells found in the light-sensing retina layer at the back of the eye. The peptides might someday be used to...
16-Jun-2021
Audacious projects develop imaging technology to aid eye tissue regeneration
As regenerative therapies for blinding diseases move closer to clinical trials, the National Eye Institute’s functional imaging consortium, a part of the NEI Audacious Goals Initiative (AGI), is pioneering noninvasive technologies to monitor the...
22-Apr-2021
An Artificial Retina Engineered From Ancient Protein Heads to Space
NIH supported early testing of the artificial retina. Now, scientists are testing whether manufacturing it on the International Space Station results in a viable treatment for people with blinding eye diseases.
13-Apr-2021
Preventive treatment reduces diabetic retinopathy complications
Early treatment with anti-VEGF injections slowed diabetic retinopathy in a clinical study from the DRCR Retina Network (DRCR.net). However, two years into the four-year study its effect on vision was similar to standard treatment, which usually...
26-Mar-2021
National Eye Institute launches data portal for macular degeneration research
The National Eye Institute (NEI) Data Commons now enables researchers to access data from patients with macular degeneration who participated in the Age-related Eye Disease Study 2 (AREDS2). The database complements newly available stem cell lines...
18-Mar-2021
Researchers use patients’ cells to test gene therapy for rare eye disease
Scientists at the National Eye Institute (NEI) have developed a promising gene therapy strategy for a rare disease that causes severe vision loss in childhood. A form of Leber congenital amaurosis, the disease is caused by autosomal-dominant...
25-Jan-2021
NIH researchers discover brain area crucial for recognizing visual events
Researchers at the National Eye Institute (NEI) report that a brain region in the superior temporal sulcus (fSTS) is crucial for processing and making decisions about visual information.
17-Dec-2020
NEI Highlights Cell and Gene Therapies, Novel Imaging Technologies at Vision Research Meeting
The National Eye Institute (NEI), part of NIH, is participating in the Inaugural Press Conference from the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (ARVO 2016).
29-Apr-2016
Hopkins Vision Researcher Links Environmental Change to Eye Health Hazards
Another reason to worry about climate change: Expanding areas of arid land, air pollution, and greater exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation all present potential health hazards to your eyes, according to Sheila West, Ph.D., vice chair for research...
8-Dec-2015
Dr. Emily Chew of #NIH Is Available to Talk About Macular Degeneration
21-Apr-2015