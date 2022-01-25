Our News on Newswise
NIH study classifies vision loss and retinal changes in Stargardt disease
National Eye Institute researchers developed and validated an artificial-intelligence-based method to evaluate patients with Stargardt, an eye disease that can lead to childhood vision loss. The method quantifies disease-related loss of...
NIH researchers identify potential AMD drugs with stem-cell based research tool
Using a stem-cell-derived model, researchers have identified two drug candidates that may slow dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness for which no treatment exists. The scientists, from the National Eye Institute...
NIH study traces molecular link from gene to late-onset retinal degeneration
Scientists have discovered that gene therapy and the diabetes drug metformin may be potential treatments for late-onset retinal degeneration (L-ORD), a rare, blinding eye disease. Researchers from the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the...
NIH-funded study shows screening device accurately detects amblyopia (lazy eye)
A handheld screening device that detects subtle misalignment of the eyes accurately identifies children with amblyopia (lazy eye), according to a study published in the Journal of the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus.
NIH-funded modern “white cane” brings navigation assistance to the 21st century
Equipped with a color 3D camera, an inertial measurement sensor, and its own on-board computer, a newly improved robotic cane could offer blind and visually impaired users a new way to navigate indoors.
Scientists Uncover How Decisions About What We See Are Relayed Back Through the Brain
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have discovered that decisions based on visual information, which involve a complex stream of data flowing forward and backwards along the brain’s visual pathways, is broadcast widely to neurons in...
Scientists Discover Gene Therapy Provides Neuroprotection to Prevent Glaucoma Vision Loss
A form of gene therapy protects optic nerve cells and preserves vision in mouse models of glaucoma, according to research supported by NIH’s National Eye Institute. The findings suggest a way forward for developing neuroprotective therapies for...
NIH-Funded Study Shows Children Recycle Brain Regions When Acquiring New Skills
Scientists studied the brain activity of school-aged children during development and found that regions that activated upon seeing limbs (hands, legs, etc.) subsequently activated upon seeing faces or words when the children grew older. The...
NEI Highlights Cell and Gene Therapies, Novel Imaging Technologies at Vision Research Meeting
The National Eye Institute (NEI), part of NIH, is participating in the Inaugural Press Conference from the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (ARVO 2016).
29-Apr-2016 10:05 AM EDT
Hopkins Vision Researcher Links Environmental Change to Eye Health Hazards
Another reason to worry about climate change: Expanding areas of arid land, air pollution, and greater exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation all present potential health hazards to your eyes, according to Sheila West, Ph.D., vice chair for research...
8-Dec-2015 3:30 PM EST
Dr. Emily Chew of #NIH Is Available to Talk About Macular Degeneration
