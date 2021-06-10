Fargo, ND USA

Virtual NATURE Program Holds Opening Ceremony

The ND EPSCoR State Office, in a collaboration with tribal colleges and universities across North Dakota, hosted an opening ceremony on Monday June 7th for the online University Summer Camp for American Indian undergraduate students to engage in...
STEM camps embrace format change to support social distancing

The Nurturing American Tribal Undergraduates in Research and Education (NATURE) program is a long-standing signature program for ND EPSCoR. It is a means to grow and diversify the STEM pathway. American Indian students are significantly...
About

The ND EPSCoR State Office provides leadership and coordination to broaden and diversify ND's science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) workforce pathway from elementary through graduate school; supports and grows statewide STEM research efforts and competitiveness at participating institutions of higher education; and conveys the impact of STEM research, outreach, and workforce efforts to ND stakeholders.

Contacts

Cailin Shovkoplyas
Communication Manager

 cailin.shovkoplyas@ndsu.edu

701-231-8109

Janelle Smith
Business Office Manager

 janelle.smith@ndsu.edu

701-2311048
