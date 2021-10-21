ND EPSCoR (North Dakota Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research) ND-ACES (New Discoveries in the Advanced Interface of Computation, Engineering and Science) will host a “Masks vs. COVID-19” virtual public Science Café on October...

The National Science Foundation (NSF) selected Kelly A. Rusch Ph.D., PE, BCEE (Executive Director – ND EPSCoR and Professor – Department of Construction, Civil, and Environmental Engineering at North Dakota State University) to serve on the...

The ND EPSCoR State Office, in a collaboration with tribal colleges and universities across North Dakota, hosted an opening ceremony on Monday June 7th for the online University Summer Camp for American Indian undergraduate students to engage in...

The Nurturing American Tribal Undergraduates in Research and Education (NATURE) program is a long-standing signature program for ND EPSCoR. It is a means to grow and diversify the STEM pathway. American Indian students are significantly...

