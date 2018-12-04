Northeastern University's D'Amore-McKim School of Business

Through use-inspired research and teaching, the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University strives to help people and industries navigate the demands presented by an increasing emphasis on digital transformation. The school embraces the opportunities that arise from this ever-changing, technologically-driven world by discovering, designing, and delivering the competencies required for thriving in this future.

Founded in 1922, D’Amore-McKim offers a unique model of business education that purposely blends innovative classroom learning with real-world business application, driven by its rich portfolio of cooperative education opportunities. The main campus is situated in the heart of Boston, a vibrant hub of business and technology, with university satellite campus in Silicon Valley, Seattle, Toronto, and Charlotte. At the undergraduate level, both the BS in Business Administration and the BS in International Business programs offer students the opportunity to develop into impactful business leaders. Graduate students can choose from several different full-time and part-time MBA and MS programs with various modalities designed to enable motivated professionals to accelerate their success in business.

The school is committed to enabling lifelong learning and embedding an entrepreneurial and global mindset into these programs and its community.

