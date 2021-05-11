Our News on Newswise
Virtual Postpartum Support Group Helps Moms Through Challenges Of Caring For New Baby
It is estimated that as many as 15-20% of pregnant and postpartum women experience a perinatal mood and anxiety disorder.
11-May-2021 1:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Geriatric Emergency Departments Associated with Lower Medicare Expenditures
As the U.S. population ages, more hospitals are implementing geriatric emergency department (GED) programs with specialized staff focused on transitional care for older adults. A new study finds that providing specialized geriatric emergency care...
26-Feb-2021 12:30 PM EST Add to Favorites
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital Completes First TCAR Procedure
On February 1, the first TCAR (transcarotid artery revascularization) procedure was conducted at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
9-Feb-2021 1:30 PM EST Add to Favorites
Northwestern Medicine Study Examines Sweat Chemistry and Cardiovascular Health
Can the chemistry of your sweat determine how healthy your heart is? A new study, enrolling participants at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, is researching how wearable sweat sensors could be used to monitor chronic cardiovascular conditions.
9-Feb-2021 11:45 AM EST Add to Favorites
Lung Transplant Performed on a COVID-19 Patient at Northwestern Medicine
For the first time, surgeons at Northwestern Medicine performed a double-lung transplant on a patient whose lungs were damaged by COVID-19. The patient, a Hispanic woman in her 20s, spent six weeks in the COVID ICU on a ventilator and extracorporeal...
11-Jun-2020 7:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Northwestern Medicine to Host Five Medication Collection Sites for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Northwestern Medicine is once again coming together with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day with five medication collection sites on Saturday, October 26 from 10 am to 2 pm at...
23-Oct-2019 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
What Factors Influence the Decisions Older Adults Make About Their Care and Living Plans?
Northwestern Medicine Geriatrics receives nearly $4 million to better understand which factors influence older adults when making plans to age-in-place
23-Oct-2019 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Northwestern Medicine Launches Program for Women’s Bone Health
Unique clinical offering provides individualized treatment plans focused on evaluation of risk factors for osteoporosis and prevention strategies for avoiding bone loss and fractures
23-Oct-2019 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Pancreatic Cancer Expert Available to Comment on the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
18-Sep-2020 8:05 PM EDT
Northwestern Medicine's John Pandolfino, MD, Chief of Gastroenterology is available to comment on Zantac recall
19-Sep-2019 4:05 PM EDT
Northwestern Medicine oncologists and researchers present findings at 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting
24-May-2019 8:00 AM EDT
Northwestern Medicine Expert and Co-Chair of the PARTNER 3 Case Review Board S. Chris Malaisrie, MD, available for Comment on Low-Risk TAVR
16-Mar-2019 9:00 AM EDT
Northwestern Medicine Infertility Expert Available to Comment on Miscarriage and IVF in Light of Michelle Obama Announcement
9-Nov-2018 11:05 AM EST
Northwestern Medicine Cardiovascular Experts Available for Comment on COAPT/MitraClip
22-Sep-2018 11:00 AM EDT
Northwestern Medicine Chief of Geriatrics Available to Comment on Apple Watch's Fall Detection Feature
18-Sep-2018 11:05 AM EDT
After reports of Anthony Bourdain's suicide, Inger Burnett-Zeigler, PhD, psychologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital available to discuss suicide prevention.
8-Jun-2018 7:05 AM EDTSee All Experts