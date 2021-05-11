Chicago, IL USA

Virtual Postpartum Support Group Helps Moms Through Challenges Of Caring For New Baby

It is estimated that as many as 15-20% of pregnant and postpartum women experience a perinatal mood and anxiety disorder.
Geriatric Emergency Departments Associated with Lower Medicare Expenditures

As the U.S. population ages, more hospitals are implementing geriatric emergency department (GED) programs with specialized staff focused on transitional care for older adults. A new study finds that providing specialized geriatric emergency care...
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital Completes First TCAR Procedure

On February 1, the first TCAR (transcarotid artery revascularization) procedure was conducted at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Study Examines Sweat Chemistry and Cardiovascular Health

Can the chemistry of your sweat determine how healthy your heart is? A new study, enrolling participants at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, is researching how wearable sweat sensors could be used to monitor chronic cardiovascular conditions.
Lung Transplant Performed on a COVID-19 Patient at Northwestern Medicine

For the first time, surgeons at Northwestern Medicine performed a double-lung transplant on a patient whose lungs were damaged by COVID-19. The patient, a Hispanic woman in her 20s, spent six weeks in the COVID ICU on a ventilator and extracorporeal...
Northwestern Medicine to Host Five Medication Collection Sites for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Northwestern Medicine is once again coming together with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day with five medication collection sites on Saturday, October 26 from 10 am to 2 pm at...
What Factors Influence the Decisions Older Adults Make About Their Care and Living Plans?

Northwestern Medicine Geriatrics receives nearly $4 million to better understand which factors influence older adults when making plans to age-in-place
Northwestern Medicine Launches Program for Women’s Bone Health

Unique clinical offering provides individualized treatment plans focused on evaluation of risk factors for osteoporosis and prevention strategies for avoiding bone loss and fractures
Northwestern Medicine is the shared strategic vision of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine to transform the future of healthcare and become one of the nation’s premier destinations for patient care.

The Northwestern Medicine health system serves patients at nearly 100 diagnostic and ambulatory sites across Chicago including seven hospitals; Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital in Lake Forest, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Community Hospital in Dekalb, Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich and Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton.

Chris King
Media Relations Director
Health System

 christopher.king@nm.org

312-296-0960

Megan McCann
Media Relations Manager
Health System/Central Region

 memccann@nm.org

312-926-5900

Kara Spak
Media Relations Manager
Central Region

 kspak@nm.org

312-926-0755

Jenny Nowatzke
Senior Specialist
Central Region

 jenny.nowatzke@nm.org

630-933-7328

Kasmer Quinn
Senior Specialist
Central Region

 kasmer.quinn@nm.org

312-926-0735

Kim Waterman
Manager, Media Relations
West Region

Kimberly.waterman@nm.org

630-315-8090

Jill Edgeworth
Media Relations Manager
North Region

 jill.edgeworth@nm.org

847.535.6930

Michelle Green
Media Relations Manager
Northwest Region

 michelle.green@nm.org

815-788-5865

Desiree Battaglia
Specialist
West Region

 desiree.battaglia@nm.org

630-933-7328
