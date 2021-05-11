It is estimated that as many as 15-20% of pregnant and postpartum women experience a perinatal mood and anxiety disorder.

As the U.S. population ages, more hospitals are implementing geriatric emergency department (GED) programs with specialized staff focused on transitional care for older adults. A new study finds that providing specialized geriatric emergency care...

On February 1, the first TCAR (transcarotid artery revascularization) procedure was conducted at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Can the chemistry of your sweat determine how healthy your heart is? A new study, enrolling participants at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, is researching how wearable sweat sensors could be used to monitor chronic cardiovascular conditions.

For the first time, surgeons at Northwestern Medicine performed a double-lung transplant on a patient whose lungs were damaged by COVID-19. The patient, a Hispanic woman in her 20s, spent six weeks in the COVID ICU on a ventilator and extracorporeal...

Northwestern Medicine is once again coming together with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day with five medication collection sites on Saturday, October 26 from 10 am to 2 pm at...

Northwestern Medicine Geriatrics receives nearly $4 million to better understand which factors influence older adults when making plans to age-in-place

Unique clinical offering provides individualized treatment plans focused on evaluation of risk factors for osteoporosis and prevention strategies for avoiding bone loss and fractures

