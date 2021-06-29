Columbus, OH USA

Most US Adults Fall Short of Cancer-Prevention Dietary Guidelines

The vast majority of American adults eat a dietary pattern that falls short of meeting national dietary guidelines for cancer prevention, a new study shows.
Mountaintop Glacier Ice Disappearing in Tropics Around the World

Mountaintop glacier ice in the tropics of all four hemispheres covers significantly less area -- in one case as much as 93% less -- than it did just 50 years ago, a new study has found.
U.S. Presidents’ Narcissism Linked to International Conflict

The most narcissistic U.S. presidents since 1897 preferred to instigate conflicts with other great power countries without seeking support from allies, a new study suggests.
People across the world favor paid parental leave, study finds

Although the United States is the only wealthy nation that doesn’t guarantee paid leave to mothers or fathers after the arrival of a new child, Americans endorse providing paid time off for parents nearly as much as people from other countries.
Throwing Shade: Measuring How Much Trees, Buildings Cool Cities

A new study is the first to calculate exactly how much shaded areas in cities help lower the temperature and reduce the “urban heat island” effect.
People Overestimate Black Americans’ Chances of Economic Success

Americans consistently believe that poor African Americans are more likely to move up the economic ladder than they actually are, a new study shows.
Engineering Nanobodies As Lifesavers When SARS-CoV-2 Variants Attack

Scientists are pursuing a new strategy in the protracted fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus by engineering nanobodies that can neutralize virus variants in two different ways.
The Risks of Adopting ‘Body Positivity’ To Make A Sale

Instagram users who detect self-promotion or corporate marketing in a post embracing the body positivity movement may be turned off by that dual messaging, new research suggests.
How the pandemic revealed cracks in global supply chains

At the start of the pandemic, Americans were shocked by empty store shelves as global supply chains sputtered to keep up with demand. But the end of the pandemic is unlikely to solve many of the issues with global supply chains.
Glacial ice will likely hold records of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers say

Ice from glaciers around the world, undisturbed for centuries, show changes in how societies functioned throughout history – and will likely hold a record of the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for future generations.
Parents shouldn’t feel they have to be teachers, too

In the wake of COVID-19, children across the country were sent home from school, many with suggested assignments and learning activities. The last thing parents should do is stress themselves about making their child complete all of these school...
Ohio State ethics and public health expert available to discuss coronavirus outbreak and the implications of quarantine, travel restrictions and other measures

How our chocolate consumption threatens rare primates

"We proved that women could certainly stand the rigors of Antarctica"

As the world watches the first all-female spacewalk, looking back at another glass-ceiling-busting milestone: The first all-female research expedition to Antarctica.
6 things we know--and don't--about the Moon, 50 years later

As the world celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, Wayne Schlingman, director of the Arne Slettebak Planetarium at The Ohio State University, explains what that first moon landing taught us and what we still have to learn about...
Water quality expert @STRIVElab available to discuss concerns about proposed cutbacks to Clean Water Act protections for wetlands & streams.

