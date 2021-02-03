Our News on Newswise
OADN and the ACEN Coordinate Efforts to Support Nursing Education's Role in Vaccine Strategy
The ACEN and OADN strongly encourage nursing programs to actively identify how they can support vaccine delivery in their communities. For full engagement in the vaccine effort, our organizations urge nursing students and faculty to receive the...
3-Feb-2021
OADN Delivers Virtual Simulation Reviews on the Unbound Medicine Platform
New partnership answers the nursing community’s call for help in a time of crisis
9-Dec-2020
OADN & AACN Secure No-Cost Access to COVID-19 Screening Solution Until Vaccines Become Widely Available
OADN & AACN Secure No-Cost Access to COVID-19 Screening Solution Until Vaccines Become Widely Available
13-Jul-2020
OADN and CastleBranch Partner to Assist Students with Returning to Clinical Rotations
OADN and CastleBranch Partner to Assist Students with Returning to Clinical Rotations
13-Apr-2020
OADN Applauds State Of The World’s Nursing 2020: Investing In Education, Jobs And Leadership Report
OADN applauds the recommendations of the World Health Organization’s State of the World’s Nursing 2020: Investing in Education, Jobs and Leadership report.
8-Apr-2020
OADN and AACN Collaborate to Offer Free COVID-19 Response
The Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) is pleased to announce a new collaboration with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) that will offer free webinars focused on academic nursing’s response to COVID-19 to nursing...
1-Apr-2020
Anna Valdez Named Editor In Chief Of OADN's Official Journal
Anna Valdez Named Editor In Chief Of OADN's Official Journal, Teaching and Learning in Nursing
13-Nov-2019
OADN Joins with The Daisy Foundation to Honor Nurse Faculty, A Call to Action
OADN Joins with The Daisy Foundation to Honor Nurse Faculty, A Call to Action
14-Oct-2019
