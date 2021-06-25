Our News on Newswise
Conversion therapy is discredited and increases risk of suicide
Pride Month is being marked by some lawmakers in Kentucky with a renewed push to ban “conversion therapy – the discredited practice of trying to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
If successful, the bill, which aims to...
Why Older Role Models Contribute to Mental Health Care Disparities in AAPI Communities
Dr. Vaishnave is a clinical psychology and professor at Palo Alto University. She immigrated from Mumbai more than 11 years ago and is sensitive to the mental health needs of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
Palo Alto University Appoints Erika R. N. Cameron, Ph.D. Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs
– Palo Alto University (PAU) announced today the appointment of Erika Cameron, Ph.D., to the position of Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, effective June 30, 2021. As provost, Dr. Cameron will be PAU’s chief academic officer,...
An Inside Look at Healthcare Worker Burnout and Compassion Fatigue
A physician who has recovered from burnout and is now working to help other physicians develop resiliency, the Co-Director of the Early Trama Intervention Research Lab and a counseling psychologist with expertise in Compassion Fatigue take an...
Wellness Book Talk: "Awestruck" with Author Jonah Paquette, Psy.D.
Live talk moderated by PAU President Maureen O'Connor on Mar 24, 2021 01:00 PM in Pacific Time (US and Canada)
A phenomenological investigation into the role of intensive mothering in working mothers’ career experiences
21 Ways to Greater Well-Being in 2021
For so many, 2020 has posed some of the greatest challenges of our lifetime. Turning the calendar page to 2021 is a time to remind yourself to take good care of YOU in the New Year. The faculty at Palo Alto University, which is dedicated to...
LGBTQ+ Youth: A Year of Trauma & Resilience Tuesday, June 15, 2021 - 12:00pm to 1:00pm
LGBTQ+ Youth: A Year of Trauma and Resilience
Depression sufferer? Tele-mental health can help those seeking access to mental health services.
9-Mar-2021 10:10 AM EST
Historically the fields of suicidology have largely ignored issues of cultural diversity says Dr. Joyce Chu of Palo Alto University
9-Feb-2021 3:25 PM EST
Prevent depression in pregnancy to boost all mental health
I have been convinced of the importance of prevention in addressing mental-health problems since the early 1970s, when I began my doctorate in clinical psychology.
5-Feb-2021 10:55 AM EST
Tips for Coping with Presidential Election Anxiety
Therapist Donya Wallace, offers stress management tips to help survive Election 2020
15-Oct-2020 3:55 PM EDT
Digital health pioneer co-leads multi-university study that finds phone apps are effective in helping college women with eating disorders
2-Sep-2020 5:10 PM EDT
California wildfires and COVID-19 pandemic wreak havoc on mental health
