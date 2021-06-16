Our News on Newswise
Computers Help Researchers Find Materials to Turn Solar Power Into Hydrogen
A Penn State-led team of researchers report they have taken a step toward overcoming the challenge of inexpensive hydrogen production by using supercomputers to find materials that could help accelerate hydrogen separation when water is exposed to...
Consumers make decisions based on how and why products are recommended online
As more people go online for shopping, understanding how they rely on e-commerce recommendation systems to make purchases is increasingly important. Penn State researchers now suggest that it’s not just what is recommended, but how and why it’s...
GIS technology helps map out how America’s mafia networks were ‘connected’
A team of researchers used geographic information systems — a collection of tools for geographic mapping and analysis of the Earth and society — and data from a government database on mafia ties during the 1960s, to examine how these networks...
Computers play an integral role in nearly every discipline of research today, giving scientists the ability to discover new drugs, develop new materials, forecast the impacts of climate change, and solve some of today’s most challenging problems.
Health ads in users’ customized online sites may evoke negative reactions
Tweaking the look of a social media profile may subtly alter a person’s reaction to the health messages that appear on that site, according to researchers. They add that these reactions could influence whether the users heed the advice of those...
Deaths in the family can shape kids’ educational attainment in unexpected ways
Deaths of family members may trigger ripple effects across family networks, reverberating in the lives of children in complex and, sometimes, unexpected ways.
In a study, the researchers found that deaths in the family can affect the educational...
Deep learning may help doctors choose better lung cancer treatments
Doctors and healthcare workers may one day use a machine learning model, called deep learning, to guide their treatment decisions for lung cancer patients, according to a team of Penn State Great Valley researchers.
Machine learning algorithm may be the key to timely, inexpensive cyber-defense
Attacks on vulnerable computer networks and cyber-infrastructure — often called zero-day attacks — can quickly overwhelm traditional defenses, resulting in billions of dollars of damage and requiring weeks of manual patching work to shore up the...
Anne Toomey McKenna comments on the newly re-introduced "hacking back" legislation.
