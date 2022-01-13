Our News on Newswise
AI Tool Promises Better Automated Analysis of Datasets with Rare Items, a Key Real-World Limitation
The MiikeMineStamps dataset of stamps provides a unique window into the workings of a large Japanese corporation, opening unprecedented possibilities for researchers in the humanities and social sciences. But some of the stamps in this archive only...
13-Jan-2022 11:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
Eradicating Malaria, with the Tools at Hand:Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center, Notre Dame Will Create Computer Infrastructure to Support Global Malaria Project
A global partnership has set its sights on nothing less than making malaria — an implacable enemy that predates the human race — nothing more than a bad memory. VECNet, the Vector Ecology and Control Network, aims to get there by combining and...
6-Jun-2013 2:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center and Notre Dame to Supply Computer Infrastructure for Global Malaria Eradication Project
Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center (PSC) and the University of Notre Dame have received up to $1.6 million in funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop a system of computers and software for the Vector Ecology and Control Network...
29-Apr-2013 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News