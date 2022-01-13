Pittsburgh, PA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

AI Tool Promises Better Automated Analysis of Datasets with Rare Items, a Key Real-World Limitation

The MiikeMineStamps dataset of stamps provides a unique window into the workings of a large Japanese corporation, opening unprecedented possibilities for researchers in the humanities and social sciences. But some of the stamps in this archive only...
13-Jan-2022 11:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Eradicating Malaria, with the Tools at Hand:Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center, Notre Dame Will Create Computer Infrastructure to Support Global Malaria Project

A global partnership has set its sights on nothing less than making malaria — an implacable enemy that predates the human race — nothing more than a bad memory. VECNet, the Vector Ecology and Control Network, aims to get there by combining and...
6-Jun-2013 2:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: vecnet_malaria_hires.png

Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center and Notre Dame to Supply Computer Infrastructure for Global Malaria Eradication Project

Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center (PSC) and the University of Notre Dame have received up to $1.6 million in funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop a system of computers and software for the Vector Ecology and Control Network...
29-Apr-2013 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center is a joint computational research center with Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Established in 1986, PSC is supported by several federal agencies, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and private industry and is a leading partner in XSEDE (Extreme Science and Engineering Discovery Environment), the National Science Foundation cyber infrastructure program.

PSC provides university, government and industrial researchers with access to several of the most powerful systems for high-performance computing, communications and data storage available to scientists and engineers nationwide for unclassified research. PSC advances the state of the art in high-performance computing, communications and data analytics and offers a flexible environment for solving the largest and most challenging problems in computational science.

Contacts

Ken Chiacchia
Science Writer

 chiacchi@psc.edu

412-268-5869

Robin Flaus Scibek
Senior Communications Manager

 flaus@psc.edu

412-268-1326

Ray Nardozzi
Billing Contact

nardozzi@psc.edu

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.10008