Shreiber’s gift will establish an endowment to create a self-sustaining program to bring certified therapy dogs to Rowan’s Glassboro, N.J. campus.

Rowan University chemical engineering students are helping make coffee go green. That’s a good thing, as they are exploring ways to reduce waste, recover excess water, and save energy in coffee manufacturing, making the production process more...

She's 50. A mom of five. Grandmom of five. Works two jobs. And she's earning a new nursing degree this May.

The diseases are very different – cancer and Parkinson’s – but Dr. Mary Alpaugh’s goal is the same: if not to eradicate them, then at least to find effective drugs to treat them.

Rowan University, Glassboro, New Jersey, has announced the first grants of the Camden Health Research Initiative, a $50 million pledge by the University to fund research in and/or impacting the City of Camden during the next 10 years.

Rowan University researchers are interested in keeping things green and cost-effective – not only on campus, but also in readiness centers (formerly known as armories) and other sites across New Jersey.

United States Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Rep. Donald Norcross (D-N.J., 1st District), discussed a range of issues with Rowan student veterans and active military personnel Tuesday during a meeting in the Marketplace dining hall.

Rowan University this summer was included on a College Choice list of institutions offering the best and most affordable online legal studies programs.

