Businessman donates $3 million for Rowan University pet therapy program
Shreiber’s gift will establish an endowment to create a self-sustaining program to bring certified therapy dogs to Rowan’s Glassboro, N.J. campus.
4-Jun-2019 11:05 AM EDT
Rowan University Chemical Engineering students help take java green
Rowan University chemical engineering students are helping make coffee go green. That’s a good thing, as they are exploring ways to reduce waste, recover excess water, and save energy in coffee manufacturing, making the production process more...
2-May-2019 3:05 PM EDT
Juggling two jobs, family and school wasn't easy, but for new R.N.-to-B.S.N. grad it was worth it
She's 50. A mom of five. Grandmom of five. Works two jobs. And she's earning a new nursing degree this May.
12-Apr-2019 4:35 PM EDT
College of Science & Mathematics Cancer Researcher Publishes in Nature Communications
The diseases are very different – cancer and Parkinson’s – but Dr. Mary Alpaugh’s goal is the same: if not to eradicate them, then at least to find effective drugs to treat them.
13-Mar-2019 10:00 AM EDT
Rowan University announces $3+ million in funding for research in Camden
Rowan University, Glassboro, New Jersey, has announced the first grants of the Camden Health Research Initiative, a $50 million pledge by the University to fund research in and/or impacting the City of Camden during the next 10 years.
25-Jan-2019 10:05 AM EST
Sustainability: More Than a Buzzword at RU’s New Sustainable Facilities Center
Rowan University researchers are interested in keeping things green and cost-effective – not only on campus, but also in readiness centers (formerly known as armories) and other sites across New Jersey.
15-Jan-2019 11:05 AM EST
U.S. Senator Booker, Rep. Norcross discuss issues with Rowan student military personnel
United States Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Rep. Donald Norcross (D-N.J., 1st District), discussed a range of issues with Rowan student veterans and active military personnel Tuesday during a meeting in the Marketplace dining hall.
27-Nov-2018 2:05 PM EST
Rowan’s Online Legal Studies Program Ranked Among Best in Study
Rowan University this summer was included on a College Choice list of institutions offering the best and most affordable online legal studies programs.
16-Aug-2018 3:05 PM EDT
Back-to-School Tips From Rowan Medicine Pediatrics
Heading back to school after the long summer causes jubilation in many parents but the adjustment and the anxiety for children can make the transition very difficult. To help ease that transition, Rowan Medicine pediatrician Dr. Tanya...
20-Aug-2019 4:45 PM EDT
Concerns for loved ones of those who died by suicide
12-Jun-2018 11:05 AM EDT
No Family Is Immune to Addiction, but Members Can Take Steps to Help a Substance Abuser
18-Dec-2017 11:05 AM EST
Mission sample scientist for OSIRIS-REx can address mission to asteroid
26-Sep-2017 10:05 AM EDT
Physician Rep on Nat'l Fibromyalgia Info Campaign Can Discuss Why It May Have Caused Lady Gaga Tour Cancel
18-Sep-2017 4:05 PM EDT
When a Lot Is Too Much: Childhood Stress and Extracurricular Activities
After-school activities like sports, clubs, dance lessons and volunteering provide important enrichment opportunities for schoolchildren, but too much participation without enough downtime, or participating for the wrong reasons could lead to...
22-Aug-2017 1:05 PM EDT
Welcome Home. Who Are You?
Those first holidays with college freshmen returning home can be exciting . . . and frustrating. Here's how to cope.
2-Nov-2016 4:05 PM EDT
Soaring Temperatures Pose Threat to Children, Elderly
The searing, record-setting temperatures in the West and Southwest U.S. warn that extreme heat could be commonplace this summer with the initial heat waves being particularly perilous to children, the elderly and those with chronic medical...
22-Jun-2016 11:05 AM EDT