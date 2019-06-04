Rowan University
Glassboro, NJ USA

Businessman donates $3 million for Rowan University pet therapy program

Shreiber’s gift will establish an endowment to create a self-sustaining program to bring certified therapy dogs to Rowan’s Glassboro, N.J. campus.
4-Jun-2019

Rowan University Chemical Engineering students help take java green

Rowan University chemical engineering students are helping make coffee go green. That’s a good thing, as they are exploring ways to reduce waste, recover excess water, and save energy in coffee manufacturing, making the production process more...
2-May-2019

Juggling two jobs, family and school wasn't easy, but for new R.N.-to-B.S.N. grad it was worth it

She's 50. A mom of five. Grandmom of five. Works two jobs. And she's earning a new nursing degree this May.
12-Apr-2019

College of Science & Mathematics Cancer Researcher Publishes in Nature Communications

The diseases are very different – cancer and Parkinson’s – but Dr. Mary Alpaugh’s goal is the same: if not to eradicate them, then at least to find effective drugs to treat them.
13-Mar-2019

Rowan University announces $3+ million in funding for research in Camden

Rowan University, Glassboro, New Jersey, has announced the first grants of the Camden Health Research Initiative, a $50 million pledge by the University to fund research in and/or impacting the City of Camden during the next 10 years.
25-Jan-2019

Sustainability: More Than a Buzzword at RU’s New Sustainable Facilities Center

Rowan University researchers are interested in keeping things green and cost-effective – not only on campus, but also in readiness centers (formerly known as armories) and other sites across New Jersey.
15-Jan-2019

U.S. Senator Booker, Rep. Norcross discuss issues with Rowan student military personnel

United States Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Rep. Donald Norcross (D-N.J., 1st District), discussed a range of issues with Rowan student veterans and active military personnel Tuesday during a meeting in the Marketplace dining hall.
27-Nov-2018

Rowan’s Online Legal Studies Program Ranked Among Best in Study

Rowan University this summer was included on a College Choice list of institutions offering the best and most affordable online legal studies programs.
16-Aug-2018


Back-to-School Tips From Rowan Medicine Pediatrics

Heading back to school after the long summer causes jubilation in many parents but the adjustment and the anxiety for children can make the transition very difficult. To help ease that transition, Rowan Medicine pediatrician Dr. Tanya...
20-Aug-2019

Concerns for loved ones of those who died by suicide

12-Jun-2018

No Family Is Immune to Addiction, but Members Can Take Steps to Help a Substance Abuser

18-Dec-2017

Mission sample scientist for OSIRIS-REx can address mission to asteroid

26-Sep-2017

Physician Rep on Nat'l Fibromyalgia Info Campaign Can Discuss Why It May Have Caused Lady Gaga Tour Cancel

18-Sep-2017

When a Lot Is Too Much: Childhood Stress and Extracurricular Activities

After-school activities like sports, clubs, dance lessons and volunteering provide important enrichment opportunities for schoolchildren, but too much participation without enough downtime, or participating for the wrong reasons could lead to...
22-Aug-2017

Welcome Home. Who Are You?

Those first holidays with college freshmen returning home can be exciting . . . and frustrating. Here's how to cope.
2-Nov-2016

Soaring Temperatures Pose Threat to Children, Elderly

The searing, record-setting temperatures in the West and Southwest U.S. warn that extreme heat could be commonplace this summer with the initial heat waves being particularly perilous to children, the elderly and those with chronic medical...
22-Jun-2016

About

A leading public institution, Rowan University combines liberal education with professional preparation from the baccalaureate through the doctorate. Rowan provides a collaborative, learning-centered environment in which highly qualified and diverse faculty, staff, and students integrate teaching, research, scholarship, creative activity, and community service. Through intellectual, social and cultural contributions, the University enriches the lives of those in the campus community and surrounding region.

Contacts

Barbara Baals
Assistant Director, Media & PR

 baals@rowan.edu

Joe Cardona
University Relations Director

 cardona@rowan.edu

856-256-4236

Jerry Carey
Marketing and Communications
osteopathic medicine

 careyge@rowan.edu

856-566-6171

Laura Feragen

 laura.feragen@gmail.com

267-262-4309

Steve Levine
Assistant Director, Media & Public Relations

 levines@rowan.edu

856-256-5443

Kim Mulford
Assistant Director, Media & Public Relations

 mulford@rowan.edu

856-256-4241
