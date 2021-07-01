Our News on Newswise
Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
Rush system hospitals now have few or no patients with COVID-19 as vaccines’ impact increases.
1-Jul-2021 5:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Rush University College of Nursing Part of Major Downtown Chicago Development Project
Rush University College of Nursing is a partner in Assemble Chicago, a design and redevelopment proposal selected by the city of Chicago for the Downtown Loop Site in the C40 Reinventing Cities Competition, an initiative to spur carbon-neutral urban...
28-Jun-2021 3:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Stroke Specialist James Conners, MD, MS, FAHA, Named Chair of Neurological Sciences at Rush
Leader of cerebrovascular disease, comprehensive stroke center, neurological clinical operations and a faculty excellence honoree takes the helm
22-Jun-2021 10:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Rush University Medical Center Ranked Among Top ‘Smart Hospitals’ by Newsweek
Newsweek has ranked Rush University Medical Center No. 127 among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals and No. 77 in the United States, based on an open-ended survey of peers and health care professionals.
9-Jun-2021 12:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Signs of COVID-19 Mortality May be Easily Measured at Home
Two easily measurable signs of health are distinctly predictive of higher mortality among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a study examining the cases of inpatients with COVID-19 at Rush University Medical Center and University of...
1-Jun-2021 4:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Rush Researchers Develop New Measure of Brain Health
A new measure of brain health developed by researchers at Rush University Medical Center may offer a novel approach to identifying individuals at risk of memory and thinking problems, according to research results published in Alzheimer's &...
28-May-2021 11:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Rush Collaborates With Malcolm X College to Train COVID-19 Vaccine Ambassadors
Rush staff members collaborated with Malcom X College to provide content including video scenarios and conversation advice, for a new Vaccine Ambassador Course offered to the public.
12-May-2021 2:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Rush University System for Health and BMO Financial Group Announce $10 Million Donation to Create the Rush BMO Institute for Health Equity
Rush University System for Health and BMO Financial Group today announced a $10 million donation to create the new Rush BMO Institute for Health Equity.
10-May-2021 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
5 Things You Must Do While You Wait for the COVID-19 Vaccine
Even as vaccinations against COVID-19 are under way, the virus continues to kill thousands of Americans every day, making it more important than ever to stay safe and be ready in case it strikes you or your family. Here's what you need to do to...
30-Dec-2020 4:05 PM EST
How to Celebrate the Fourth of July During the Pandemic
While parks and friends’ backyards will be open to celebrate July 4, it’s still important to interact safely with others amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Even though more places are reopening in Chicago and around the state, there still is a...
1-Jul-2020 11:45 AM EDT
COVID-19 Anxieties: Six Tips To Avoid Stress Eating When Social Distancing
Joyce A. Corsica, PhD, director of outpatient psychotherapy and director of bariatric psychology at Rush and Mackenzie Kelly, PhD, a clinical psychologist and assistant professor at Rush, shared six tips to avoid emotional eating during social...
26-Mar-2020 12:05 PM EDT
Washing Wear: Five Ways to Keep Your Hands from Drying and Cracking
Now more than ever, hand-washing is important. As we work to battle the further spread of what is now a global pandemic, hand hygiene is our number weapon.
18-Mar-2020 5:10 PM EDT
Wash your hands, clean your phone
As we look to minimize the spread of COVID-19 across the country, let’s not forget the mobile devices – the fomites – we carry around with us every day. Yes, wash your hands, but just as importantly, clean your phones.
17-Mar-2020 3:10 PM EDT
Rush experts can comment on Neuroendocrine cancer, the rare and often aggressive cancer that took the life of Bernie Sanders' daughter-in-law Rainè Riggs, 48
9-Oct-2019 3:05 PM EDT
Rush Brings Leadership in Health Care IT to White House
At a recent White House event designed to engage more application developers, Rush University Medical Center CIO Dr. Shafiq Rab and chief application architect Modi Boutrs presented an app for mobile phone that provides patients with access to their...
17-Aug-2018 2:55 PM EDT
New Procedure Brings Chemo to Melanoma
Surgical oncologist Dr. Cristina O’Donoghue is one of less than 30 surgeons in the country to trained to perform isolated limb infusion, which delivers high doses of chemotherapy to an affected arm or leg but not the rest of the body
1-Mar-2018 5:05 PM EST