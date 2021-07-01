Rush system hospitals now have few or no patients with COVID-19 as vaccines’ impact increases.

Rush University College of Nursing is a partner in Assemble Chicago, a design and redevelopment proposal selected by the city of Chicago for the Downtown Loop Site in the C40 Reinventing Cities Competition, an initiative to spur carbon-neutral urban...

Leader of cerebrovascular disease, comprehensive stroke center, neurological clinical operations and a faculty excellence honoree takes the helm

Newsweek has ranked Rush University Medical Center No. 127 among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals and No. 77 in the United States, based on an open-ended survey of peers and health care professionals.

Two easily measurable signs of health are distinctly predictive of higher mortality among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a study examining the cases of inpatients with COVID-19 at Rush University Medical Center and University of...

A new measure of brain health developed by researchers at Rush University Medical Center may offer a novel approach to identifying individuals at risk of memory and thinking problems, according to research results published in Alzheimer's &...

Rush staff members collaborated with Malcom X College to provide content including video scenarios and conversation advice, for a new Vaccine Ambassador Course offered to the public.

Rush University System for Health and BMO Financial Group today announced a $10 million donation to create the new Rush BMO Institute for Health Equity.

