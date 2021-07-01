Chicago, IL USA

Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19

Rush system hospitals now have few or no patients with COVID-19 as vaccines’ impact increases.
Rush University College of Nursing Part of Major Downtown Chicago Development Project

Rush University College of Nursing is a partner in Assemble Chicago, a design and redevelopment proposal selected by the city of Chicago for the Downtown Loop Site in the C40 Reinventing Cities Competition, an initiative to spur carbon-neutral urban...
Stroke Specialist James Conners, MD, MS, FAHA, Named Chair of Neurological Sciences at Rush

Leader of cerebrovascular disease, comprehensive stroke center, neurological clinical operations and a faculty excellence honoree takes the helm
Rush University Medical Center Ranked Among Top ‘Smart Hospitals’ by Newsweek

Newsweek has ranked Rush University Medical Center No. 127 among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals and No. 77 in the United States, based on an open-ended survey of peers and health care professionals.
Signs of COVID-19 Mortality May be Easily Measured at Home

Two easily measurable signs of health are distinctly predictive of higher mortality among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a study examining the cases of inpatients with COVID-19 at Rush University Medical Center and University of...
Rush Researchers Develop New Measure of Brain Health

A new measure of brain health developed by researchers at Rush University Medical Center may offer a novel approach to identifying individuals at risk of memory and thinking problems, according to research results published in Alzheimer's &...
Rush Collaborates With Malcolm X College to Train COVID-19 Vaccine Ambassadors

Rush staff members collaborated with Malcom X College to provide content including video scenarios and conversation advice, for a new Vaccine Ambassador Course offered to the public.
Rush University System for Health and BMO Financial Group Announce $10 Million Donation to Create the Rush BMO Institute for Health Equity

Rush University System for Health and BMO Financial Group today announced a $10 million donation to create the new Rush BMO Institute for Health Equity.
5 Things You Must Do While You Wait for the COVID-19 Vaccine

Even as vaccinations against COVID-19 are under way, the virus continues to kill thousands of Americans every day, making it more important than ever to stay safe and be ready in case it strikes you or your family. Here's what you need to do to...
30-Dec-2020 4:05 PM EST

How to Celebrate the Fourth of July During the Pandemic

While parks and friends’ backyards will be open to celebrate July 4, it’s still important to interact safely with others amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Even though more places are reopening in Chicago and around the state, there still is a...
1-Jul-2020 11:45 AM EDT

COVID-19 Anxieties: Six Tips To Avoid Stress Eating When Social Distancing

Joyce A. Corsica, PhD, director of outpatient psychotherapy and director of bariatric psychology at Rush and Mackenzie Kelly, PhD, a clinical psychologist and assistant professor at Rush, shared six tips to avoid emotional eating during social...
26-Mar-2020 12:05 PM EDT

Washing Wear: Five Ways to Keep Your Hands from Drying and Cracking

Now more than ever, hand-washing is important. As we work to battle the further spread of what is now a global pandemic, hand hygiene is our number weapon.
18-Mar-2020 5:10 PM EDT

Wash your hands, clean your phone

As we look to minimize the spread of COVID-19 across the country, let’s not forget the mobile devices – the fomites – we carry around with us every day. Yes, wash your hands, but just as importantly, clean your phones.
17-Mar-2020 3:10 PM EDT

Rush experts can comment on Neuroendocrine cancer, the rare and often aggressive cancer that took the life of Bernie Sanders' daughter-in-law Rainè Riggs, 48

9-Oct-2019 3:05 PM EDT

Rush Brings Leadership in Health Care IT to White House

At a recent White House event designed to engage more application developers, Rush University Medical Center CIO Dr. Shafiq Rab and chief application architect Modi Boutrs presented an app for mobile phone that provides patients with access to their...
17-Aug-2018 2:55 PM EDT

New Procedure Brings Chemo to Melanoma

Surgical oncologist Dr. Cristina O’Donoghue is one of less than 30 surgeons in the country to trained to perform isolated limb infusion, which delivers high doses of chemotherapy to an affected arm or leg but not the rest of the body
1-Mar-2018 5:05 PM EST

Rush University System for Health (RUSH) is an academic health system whose mission is to improve the health of the individuals and diverse communities it serves through the integration of outstanding patient care, education, research and community partnerships. RUSH comprises Rush University Medical Center, Rush University, Rush-Copley Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital, as well as numerous outpatient care facilities. Rush University, with more than 2,500 students, is a health sciences university that comprises Rush Medical College, the College of Nursing, the College of Health Sciences and the Graduate College.

Lindsay Bellows
Office Manager

 Lindsay_A_Bellows@rush.edu

Nancy Difiore
Associate Director, Media Relations
Health

 nancy_difiore@rush.edu

312-942-5159

Charlie Jolie
Media Relations
medicine

 charles_l_jolie@rush.edu

312-942-7817

Leslie Kidwell
Communications Spcialist

 leslie_kidwell@rush.edu

(312) 942-4786

Tobin Klinger
Director of Media Relations

 tobin_klinger@rush.edu

3129425579

Kevin McKeough
Senior Editor

 kevin_mckeough@rush.edu

312-942-7820

Ryan Nagdeman
AVP Marketing & Communications

 Ryan_Nagdeman@rush.edu

312-942-8708

Polly Tita
Media Relations/Communications Manager

 polly_tita@rush.edu

(312) 942-6829

