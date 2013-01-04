SCL Lutheran Medical Center
Wheat Ridge, CO USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Exempla Lutheran Opens Inpatient Psychiatric Unit for the Elderly

Expanding behavioral health services and senior-specific health care.
4-Jan-2013 12:00 PM EST Add to Favorites

Exempla Lutheran Honored with Humanitarian Award for Service to Filipino Children

Uplift Internationale to recognize Exempla for support on medical mission trips.
1-Oct-2012 3:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

About section not configured. Is this your member page? Login to edit, or contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

Contacts

Sarah Ellis
Manager, Communications

 Sarah.Ellis@sclhealth.org

303-403-3059
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.24862