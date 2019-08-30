Our News on Newswise
Non-Medical Use of Prescription Amphetamines Adds to Risk of Hospitalization, Potentially Fatal Outcomes, According to Analysis of Poison Control Center Data
Analysis of calls to poison control centers by people misusing or abusing amphetamines, usually prescribed for ADHD, via IV injection, nasal or oral routes also links non-medical use to increased risk of admission to critical care units, attempted...
30-Aug-2019 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
SUNY Upstate Medical University's Albanese elected president of the Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America
SUNY Upstate Medical University's Stephen Albanese elected president of the Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America, a professional society of more than 1,400 surgeons, physicians and allied health professionals dedicated to improving the...
4-Jun-2019 10:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Faraone elected to head major international ADHD organization
Stephen V. Faraone, PhD, Distinguished Professor at Upstate and a leading researcher on ADHD, has been elected president of the World Federation of ADHD.
24-May-2019 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Study Finds Resurgence of Malaria Cases at the Ecuador-Peru Border Linked to the Venezuelan Crisis
As Ecuador and other South American countries receive influx of Venezuelan migrants, the public health sector struggles to control infectious disease epidemics, including malaria, presenting a regional public health threat. As a result, migrant...
18-Mar-2019 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Upstate Medical University announces creation of Dr. Sarah Loguen Fraser Dean’s Student Distinction Award
Jada McMahon, a senior at Binghamton University from Hempstead, N.Y., has been selected as the first recipient for the Dr. Sarah Loguen Fraser Dean’s Student Distinction Award. McMahon will enter Upstate's College of Medicine as a first-year...
7-Mar-2019 12:30 PM EST Add to Favorites
New Data Show Non-medical Use of Prescription Stimulant Medications Is a Growing Problem
Studies found that non-medical use of prescription stimulant medications is a growing problem in the U.S. and that using these medications in ways not prescribed can lead to serious adverse health outcomes, with the risk increasing if they are taken...
19-Jan-2019 12:45 PM EST Add to Favorites
Upstate Study Finds Misuse of Stimulant Medication When Snorted, Injected Has Most Severe Health Consequences
A study, which evaluated the prevalence and clinical consequences of prescription amphetamine (AMP) misuse among adolescents and adults, found severe medical outcomes occur when people snort or inject stimulant medication.
26-Oct-2018 4:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites
SUNY Upstate Medical University raises profile of Geriatrics as it becomes its own clinical department
Geriatrics is being elevated to its own clinical department, just like other specialties, such as Surgery, Psychiatry, Neurology and Neurosurgery. The move comes as the population over the age of 65 continues to increase.
29-Jun-2018 1:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News