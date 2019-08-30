Analysis of calls to poison control centers by people misusing or abusing amphetamines, usually prescribed for ADHD, via IV injection, nasal or oral routes also links non-medical use to increased risk of admission to critical care units, attempted...

SUNY Upstate Medical University's Stephen Albanese elected president of the Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America, a professional society of more than 1,400 surgeons, physicians and allied health professionals dedicated to improving the...

Stephen V. Faraone, PhD, Distinguished Professor at Upstate and a leading researcher on ADHD, has been elected president of the World Federation of ADHD.

As Ecuador and other South American countries receive influx of Venezuelan migrants, the public health sector struggles to control infectious disease epidemics, including malaria, presenting a regional public health threat. As a result, migrant...

Jada McMahon, a senior at Binghamton University from Hempstead, N.Y., has been selected as the first recipient for the Dr. Sarah Loguen Fraser Dean’s Student Distinction Award. McMahon will enter Upstate's College of Medicine as a first-year...

Studies found that non-medical use of prescription stimulant medications is a growing problem in the U.S. and that using these medications in ways not prescribed can lead to serious adverse health outcomes, with the risk increasing if they are taken...

A study, which evaluated the prevalence and clinical consequences of prescription amphetamine (AMP) misuse among adolescents and adults, found severe medical outcomes occur when people snort or inject stimulant medication.

Geriatrics is being elevated to its own clinical department, just like other specialties, such as Surgery, Psychiatry, Neurology and Neurosurgery. The move comes as the population over the age of 65 continues to increase.

