Salisbury, MD USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: StudentswithSammy2020.jpg

Salisbury U: How the University System of Maryland's Last In-Person Campus Made It Through the Fall

When Salisbury University students returned to campus after Thanksgiving, they were the only students in the University System of Maryland — and part of a dwindling number nationwide — allowed to do so. The milestone was made possible, in part,...
7-Dec-2020 3:25 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: ClarkeHonorsCollegeannouncement.jpg

Salisbury University Announces Clarke Honors College with $1.5 Million Endowment

For Bob Clarke and Glenda Chatham, Salisbury University was a special place when they met on campus in 1968. The couple hopes to make the institution even more special for students today, announcing a $1.5 million endowment for the SU Honors...
8-Sep-2020 4:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Salisbury University Expands Test-Optional Admissions for Students Applying for 2021

In 2006, Salisbury University became the first campus in the University System of Maryland with a test-optional admissions policy for students with cumulative high school grade point averages of 3.5 or higher. Now, SU is expanding the policy to all...
23-Jul-2020 1:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Moveout_9731News.jpg

Salisbury University Leads University System of Maryland in Student Services During COVID-19

From $10 million in refunds processed in one week, to residence hall move-outs scheduled to emphasize social distancing, to definitive Commencement plans, to a Student Emergency Fund and more, Salisbury University is leading the University System of...
4-Apr-2020 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

'Shark Tank' Casting Call Returns to Salisbury University (MD)

Have a million-dollar idea? Want to pitch it to Shark Tank? 47ABC and Salisbury University’s Franklin P. Perdue School of Business recently announced the return of the Shark Tank casting call to Salisbury, MD. The event will take place Saturday,...
26-Feb-2020 2:45 PM EST Add to Favorites

Salisbury University Earns Prestigious Carnegie Community Engagement Classification

Salisbury University has long touted civic engagement as a pillar of education. Recently, SU received the Carnegie Community Engagement Classification, recognizing the University’s commitment to community-engaged learning. Salisbury is one of only...
12-Feb-2020 11:20 AM EST Add to Favorites

Salisbury University Again Named Among Nation's Top Fulbright Student Producers

Salisbury University has been named among the nation’s top producers of Fulbright Students by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs for the third consecutive year. Top-producing campuses were highlighted in...
12-Feb-2020 11:10 AM EST Add to Favorites

Salisbury University earns $2.1M Federal Grant for Migrant Farm Workers Interested in Education Degrees

Salisbury University has received a five-year, $2.1 million College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) award from the Department of Education. The funding will assist first-year, full-time students who are engaged, or whose parents are engaged, in...
13-Aug-2019 4:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

About section not configured. Is this your member page? Login to edit, or contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Megan Baker
Public Relations Specialist

 mkbaker@salisbury.edu

410-543-6030

Lori Borselli
Purchasing

 laborselli@salisbury.edu

410-543-6052

Timothy Brennan
Assist Dir, Public Relations

 TMBRENNAN@salisbury.edu

410-543-6017

Katie Curtin
Assistant Director

kmcurtin@salisbury.edu

410-548-4773

Jason Rhodes
Public Relations Director and University Spokesperson

 jfrhodes@salisbury.edu

410-543-6031
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.32636