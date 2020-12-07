When Salisbury University students returned to campus after Thanksgiving, they were the only students in the University System of Maryland — and part of a dwindling number nationwide — allowed to do so. The milestone was made possible, in part,...

Add to Favorites

For Bob Clarke and Glenda Chatham, Salisbury University was a special place when they met on campus in 1968. The couple hopes to make the institution even more special for students today, announcing a $1.5 million endowment for the SU Honors...

Add to Favorites

In 2006, Salisbury University became the first campus in the University System of Maryland with a test-optional admissions policy for students with cumulative high school grade point averages of 3.5 or higher. Now, SU is expanding the policy to all...

Add to Favorites

From $10 million in refunds processed in one week, to residence hall move-outs scheduled to emphasize social distancing, to definitive Commencement plans, to a Student Emergency Fund and more, Salisbury University is leading the University System of...

Add to Favorites

Have a million-dollar idea? Want to pitch it to Shark Tank? 47ABC and Salisbury University’s Franklin P. Perdue School of Business recently announced the return of the Shark Tank casting call to Salisbury, MD. The event will take place Saturday,...

Add to Favorites

Salisbury University has long touted civic engagement as a pillar of education. Recently, SU received the Carnegie Community Engagement Classification, recognizing the University’s commitment to community-engaged learning. Salisbury is one of only...

Add to Favorites

Salisbury University has been named among the nation’s top producers of Fulbright Students by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs for the third consecutive year. Top-producing campuses were highlighted in...

Add to Favorites

Salisbury University has received a five-year, $2.1 million College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) award from the Department of Education. The funding will assist first-year, full-time students who are engaged, or whose parents are engaged, in...

Add to Favorites