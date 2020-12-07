Our News on Newswise
Salisbury U: How the University System of Maryland's Last In-Person Campus Made It Through the Fall
When Salisbury University students returned to campus after Thanksgiving, they were the only students in the University System of Maryland — and part of a dwindling number nationwide — allowed to do so. The milestone was made possible, in part,...
7-Dec-2020 3:25 PM EST Add to Favorites
Salisbury University Announces Clarke Honors College with $1.5 Million Endowment
For Bob Clarke and Glenda Chatham, Salisbury University was a special place when they met on campus in 1968. The couple hopes to make the institution even more special for students today, announcing a $1.5 million endowment for the SU Honors...
8-Sep-2020 4:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Salisbury University Expands Test-Optional Admissions for Students Applying for 2021
In 2006, Salisbury University became the first campus in the University System of Maryland with a test-optional admissions policy for students with cumulative high school grade point averages of 3.5 or higher. Now, SU is expanding the policy to all...
23-Jul-2020 1:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Salisbury University Leads University System of Maryland in Student Services During COVID-19
From $10 million in refunds processed in one week, to residence hall move-outs scheduled to emphasize social distancing, to definitive Commencement plans, to a Student Emergency Fund and more, Salisbury University is leading the University System of...
4-Apr-2020 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
'Shark Tank' Casting Call Returns to Salisbury University (MD)
Have a million-dollar idea? Want to pitch it to Shark Tank? 47ABC and Salisbury University’s Franklin P. Perdue School of Business recently announced the return of the Shark Tank casting call to Salisbury, MD. The event will take place Saturday,...
26-Feb-2020 2:45 PM EST Add to Favorites
Salisbury University Earns Prestigious Carnegie Community Engagement Classification
Salisbury University has long touted civic engagement as a pillar of education. Recently, SU received the Carnegie Community Engagement Classification, recognizing the University’s commitment to community-engaged learning. Salisbury is one of only...
12-Feb-2020 11:20 AM EST Add to Favorites
Salisbury University Again Named Among Nation's Top Fulbright Student Producers
Salisbury University has been named among the nation’s top producers of Fulbright Students by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs for the third consecutive year. Top-producing campuses were highlighted in...
12-Feb-2020 11:10 AM EST Add to Favorites
Salisbury University earns $2.1M Federal Grant for Migrant Farm Workers Interested in Education Degrees
Salisbury University has received a five-year, $2.1 million College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) award from the Department of Education. The funding will assist first-year, full-time students who are engaged, or whose parents are engaged, in...
13-Aug-2019 4:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
SU Presidential Campaign and Communications Expert Available for Trump/Biden Debate Predictions and Analysis
20-Oct-2020 11:25 AM EDT
SU Expert Available to Discuss Impact of Trump COVID-19 Diagnosis on Election, Health Perceptions
2-Oct-2020 1:40 PM EDT
SU Political Science Chair Available to Provide Presidential Debate Analysis
29-Sep-2020 5:15 PM EDT
SU Expert Available to Discuss Considerations in Washington Redskins' Potential Name Change
6-Jul-2020 10:55 AM EDT
Salisbury University Experts Available to Discuss COVID-19
1-Jul-2020 10:35 AM EDT
Amazon Rainforest Researcher with 20+ Years Experience Can Discuss Ecological, Policy Changes Relating to Wildfires
22-Aug-2019 12:00 PM EDT
Professor with 40 Years of Presidential Coverage Available for State of the Union Predictions/Analysis
5-Feb-2019 8:05 AM EST
SU Expert Available to Provide Stock Market Analysis Ahead of Fed Meeting
18-Dec-2018 8:05 AM ESTSee All Experts