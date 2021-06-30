Our News on Newswise
Researchers Look to Human ‘Social Sensors’ to Better Predict Elections and other Trends
Social scientists can gather highly accurate information about social trends and groups by asking about a person’s social circle rather than interrogating their own individual beliefs.
Study: Complexity Holds Steady as Writing Systems Evolve
A new paper in the journal Cognition examines the visual complexity of written language and how that complexity has evolved.
Mandating vaccination could reduce voluntary compliance
A new study based on evidence from Germany and on a model of the dynamic nature of people’s resistance to COVID-19 vaccination sounds an alarm: mandating vaccination could have a substantial negative impact on voluntary compliance.
Applying mathematics takes ‘friendship paradox’ beyond averages
In network science, the famous "friendship paradox" describes why your friends are (on average) more popular, richer, and more attractive than you are. But a slightly more nuanced picture emerges when we apply mathematics to real-world data.
Mobility data reveals universal law of visitation in cities
New research published in Nature provides a powerful yet surprisingly simple way to determine the number of visitors to any location in a city.
When will your elevator arrive?
The human world is, increasingly, an urban one — and that means elevators. Two physicists saw this as an opportunity to explore the factors that determine elevator transport capabilities in their new paper in the Journal of Statistical Mechanics.
First Australian populations followed footpath ‘superhighways’ across the continent
By simulating the physiology and decisions of early way-finders, an international team of archaeologists, geographers, ecologists, and computer scientists has mapped the probable “superhighways” that led to the first peopling of the Australian...
Study: Insights from two reopened schools during the COVID-19 pandemic
During the 2020-2021 fall semester, school districts around the United States navigated their reopening plans with little data on how SARS-CoV-2 spreads among children or how in-person learning would impact transmission in the schools’...
Experts developed an easy to use and cheap toolkit to detect election fraud and voter rigging by using Big Data
10-Nov-2020 12:50 PM EST
Why the race is so close, according to physics
4-Nov-2020 11:50 AM EST
Evolutionary virologist available to discuss how basic research leads to antiviral treatments like Remdesivir
30-Apr-2020 6:50 PM EDT
Complexity scientists available to discuss common misconceptions around coronavirus testing and transmission
29-Apr-2020 6:05 PM EDT
Complexity scientists available to discuss implications of COVID-19 pandemic
7-Apr-2020 8:20 AM EDT
Author of 'Whistleblowers’ Available to Discuss Impeachment Proceedings, Role of Whistleblowing in Democracy
26-Sep-2019 4:05 PM EDT
France's Ban on Legal Predictive Analytics: Lawyers and Computer Scientist Available to Discuss Tech Transformation in Law
5-Jun-2019 2:40 PM EDT
Quantitative social scientist can share "blue splash" predictions for November midterms
1-Nov-2018 4:05 PM EDTSee All Experts