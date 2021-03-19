Our News on Newswise
The COVID-19 and Cancer Consortium Study Highlights Racial Disparities, Increased Mortality for Patients Facing Dual Diagnoses
The COVID-19 and Cancer Consortium (CCC19) published new findings in the Annals of Oncology, showing heightened mortality and racial disparities for patients with cancer diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Selected as an Authorized Treatment Center for BreyanziTM/Liso-Cel CAR T-Cell Treatment
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA), the only NCCN-designated cancer center in Washington State, has been selected as an authorized treatment center for the new chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy lisocabtagene maraleucel, also known as...
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Selected as an Authorized Treatment Center for TecartusTM, a Novel Immunotherapy Treatment
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA), the only National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)-designated cancer center in Washington state, has been selected as an authorized treatment center to offer brexucabtagene autoleucel, also known by the brand...
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Nursing Staff Leads 10 Poster Presentations at Oncology Nursing Society Bridge Virtual Conference
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA), committed to delivering patient-centered, high-quality cancer care as the only NCCN-designated cancer center in Washington State, announced that members of its clinical nursing staff will participate in 10 poster...
Nearly 70 Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Providers Named to “Top Doctors” List
Seattle Met, a monthly magazine that reports on Seattle politics, arts and community, released its annual Top Doctors list today, featuring 68 Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
U.S. News & World Report Ranks Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Among the Top Ten Cancer Hospitals in the Nation for Over 10 years
UWMC/ Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA), part of Washington state’s only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer center, has been recognized as the 9th Best Cancer Hospital for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report, and the...
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Announces Paula Rosput Reynolds as new Chair of its Board of Directors
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) announced that Paula Rosput Reynolds will become chair of its Board of Directors. Reynolds takes the helm of the SCCA board from Karen Glover, who served as chair since 2018.
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Expands South Lake Union Campus
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) announced the beginning of construction on its South Lake Union (SLU) campus to add a new six-story, 150,000 square-foot outpatient cancer treatment clinic.
SCCA Experts Present Cancer Research at the ASCO Quality Care Symposium
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Genetic Counselor Available for Interview
Experts Available to Discuss Screening Guidelines for Thyroid Cancer in Adults
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance experts are available to discuss new U.S. Preventive Services Task Force guidelines related to thyroid cancer screening for adults, risk factors and treatment options.
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Opens Prostate Cancer Genetics Specialty Clinic
SEATTLE – (Sept. 20, 2016) – Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) has opened a new Prostate Cancer Genetics Clinic at their South Lake Union campus in Seattle. The specialty clinic will serve patients with prostate cancer that has spread beyond...
SCCA Expert Available to Address Cancer Moonshot “Coding4Cancer” Challenge
JAMA Looks to SCCA Physicians to Address Future of Immunotherapy
The April 19, 2016 issue of The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) features an editorial by two Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) medical oncologists who specialize in melanoma: Dr. Shailender Bhatia and Dr. John Thompson. Their...
