The COVID-19 and Cancer Consortium (CCC19) published new findings in the Annals of Oncology, showing heightened mortality and racial disparities for patients with cancer diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA), the only NCCN-designated cancer center in Washington State, has been selected as an authorized treatment center for the new chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy lisocabtagene maraleucel, also known as...

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA), the only National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)-designated cancer center in Washington state, has been selected as an authorized treatment center to offer brexucabtagene autoleucel, also known by the brand...

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA), committed to delivering patient-centered, high-quality cancer care as the only NCCN-designated cancer center in Washington State, announced that members of its clinical nursing staff will participate in 10 poster...

Seattle Met, a monthly magazine that reports on Seattle politics, arts and community, released its annual Top Doctors list today, featuring 68 Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.

UWMC/ Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA), part of Washington state’s only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer center, has been recognized as the 9th Best Cancer Hospital for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report, and the...

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) announced that Paula Rosput Reynolds will become chair of its Board of Directors. Reynolds takes the helm of the SCCA board from Karen Glover, who served as chair since 2018.

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) announced the beginning of construction on its South Lake Union (SLU) campus to add a new six-story, 150,000 square-foot outpatient cancer treatment clinic.

