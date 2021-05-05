Anu and Satya Nadella have committed $15 million to advance precision medicine neurosciences and youth mental health care at Seattle Children’s.

When doctors couldn't pinpoint the location of Giorgia's seizures, they doubled down, using innovative tools to target and treat her epilepsy.

In unprecedented times like this, we often reflect on what we as humans can do to better our world. In terms of climate change, there are many ways we can make a difference, whether on a small or large scale, in order to create a sustainable and...

From patients like Maxford Brown, experts at Seattle Children's are learning more about acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, a rare but serious neurological condition in children.

Hospital food has traditionally gotten a bad rap, but Seattle Children’s Nutrition and Culinary team is changing that.

Seattle Children’s Research Institute is one of three recipients of $30 million in first-year-funding provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, to establish centers for...

