Seattle, WA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: Nadellafamily-Satya-Anu-Zain-2017-09-0032-2.jpg

Anu and Satya Nadella Family Commit $15 Million to Seattle Children’s to Advance Precision Medicine Neurosciences and Mental Health Care

Anu and Satya Nadella have committed $15 million to advance precision medicine neurosciences and youth mental health care at Seattle Children’s.
5-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Giorgia-Graham-3-700x466-1.jpg

Minimally-Invasive Imaging and Laser Surgery Solve Elusive Epilepsy

When doctors couldn't pinpoint the location of Giorgia's seizures, they doubled down, using innovative tools to target and treat her epilepsy.
15-Dec-2020 12:55 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: Plumlee_Courtney003.JPG

New Model of Tuberculosis Will Speed Search for New Vaccines, Therapies


27-Oct-2020 3:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Cultivating a Healthy Environment for Our Children

In unprecedented times like this, we often reflect on what we as humans can do to better our world. In terms of climate change, there are many ways we can make a difference, whether on a small or large scale, in order to create a sustainable and...
9-Oct-2020 2:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: MaxfordBrown_hospital4.jpg?w=640&ssl=1

“It’s Been Hard, But There’s Hope”

From patients like Maxford Brown, experts at Seattle Children's are learning more about acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, a rare but serious neurological condition in children.
8-Oct-2020 3:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Crippling Life Support for SARS-CoV-2 Through Synthetic Lethality


3-Sep-2020 7:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: SustainableNutrition_lead.jpg?resize

Bringing Sustainability and Choices to Hospital Food

Hospital food has traditionally gotten a bad rap, but Seattle Children’s Nutrition and Culinary team is changing that.
6-Feb-2020 2:55 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: Urdahl_Kevin001.JPG

New Contract Will Advance Tuberculosis Research

Seattle Children’s Research Institute is one of three recipients of $30 million in first-year-funding provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, to establish centers for...
15-Nov-2019 4:55 PM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: Portman_Michael_026-1.jpg?resize=700%2C466&ssl=1

Expert Available to Address Kawasaki Disease in Children with COVID-19

30-Apr-2020 8:20 AM EDT

Newswise: Hawkins_Doug_042945_2016.PNG

Pediatric Oncology Expert Available to Discuss Larotrectinib Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine

16-Feb-2018 10:00 AM EST

First Day of School Health Checklist: What Every Parent Should Know

Experts at Seattle Children's Hospital have put together a Healthy Child Checklist to ensure that children "“ and parents "“ are prepared for the first day of school.
24-Jul-2009 1:00 PM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

We believe all children have unique needs and should grow up without illness or injury. With the support of the community and through our spirit of inquiry, we will prevent, treat and eliminate pediatric disease.

Contacts

Kathryn Mueller
Sr Public Relations Specialist

 kathryn.mueller@seattlechildrens.org

Lindsay Kurs
Sr Public Relations Specialist

 lindsay.kurs@seattlechildrens.org

206-987-5752

Anna Altavas
Public Relations Specialist

 anna.altavas@seattlechildrens.org

206-987-5210

Casey Egan
Sr. Public Relations Specialist

 casey.egan@seattlechildrens.org

See more

Rss Feedsrss_feed
Manage RSS Feeds

Seattle Children’s Uses 3D Printing to Plan Complex Surgeries, Creates Custom Care Model

On January 30, 2019, Nia Mauesby was born. To celebrate her arrival, the setting sun illuminated the Seattl...
29 Jun 2021

Dr. Gina Sequeira Discusses Gender Identity and Explains How Caregivers Can Support Gender-Diverse Children

This week, JAMA Pediatrics published an article by Dr. Gina Sequeira, co-director of Seattle Children’s G...
09 Jun 2021

Greyson’s Heart Condition Inspires Family to Give Back

It was during a 20-week ultrasound that Sarah Ouellette got life-changing news: Her baby would be born with...
04 Jun 2021

Seattle Children’s Team Takes a Resilient Approach to Science Education Amid the Pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic first led to a pivot to online instruction in the spring of 2020, the Science Ed...
03 Jun 2021

Seattle Children’s Researchers Discover That Functional COVID-19 Antibodies Are Lost Quickly After Mild Cases

Seattle Children’s researchers have published a study that has uncovered a deeper understanding of why pe...
27 May 2021

Supporting Youth Mental Wellness into Post-pandemic Life

Thanks to wider availability of vaccines and declining local rates of COVID-19, we’ve entered a new perio...
26 May 2021

Eight Things You Should Know About the Stress You’re Experiencing

For many of us, the past year has been uniquely stressful. Have you felt especially exhausted, struggled to...
24 May 2021

Our Commitment to Anti-Racism: Listening to our patients and their families, our community and our team

Since January of this year, following concerns of systemic racism within our organization, we have accelera...
17 May 2021

How Reese Discovered a Life Worth Living

When Reese Patterson was in sixth grade, she experienced vicious cyberbullying from several of her peers. ...
14 May 2021

Navigating the Digital World and Play During the Pandemic

In 2020, the TODAY Show featured Dr. Dimitri Christakis, director of the Center for Child Health, Behavior ...
14 May 2021

Twitter

Facebook

close
4.44128