The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior annual conference, Raising Reliance and Resilience, brings together nutrition educators from around the globe to focus on building equity, planetary health, future nutrition education, healthy...

Abstract submissions for the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior 2021 annual conference are now open at http://www.sneb.org/abstracts.

The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior Food and Nutrition Extension Education Division is hosting the “What Did You Say vs. What Did You Mean” webinar and online workshop series throughout the month of November designed to improve...

Each year, the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior awards a group of select individuals who have exhibited great dedication to furthering nutrition and health practices and invoke change within their own communities. These awards were...

Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior President Pam Koch EdD, RD presented comments to federal officials on behalf of the Society regarding the Scientific Report of the 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee: Advisory Report to the...

Leadership for the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB) joined more than 60 organizations that stand in support of the need for greater investment and coordination in federal nutrition research and echo the call of the report,...

The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior is offering members of the media free registration to its 53rd Annual Conference “What Food Future?” held entirely online from July 20 – 24.

