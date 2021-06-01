Indianapolis, IN USA

SNEB Annual Conference advances nutrition education research, practice and policy

The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior annual conference, Raising Reliance and Resilience, brings together nutrition educators from around the globe to focus on building equity, planetary health, future nutrition education, healthy...
1-Jun-2021 3:00 PM EDT

Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior plans dynamic conference experience in 2021

The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior’s anticipated 2021 conference Raising Reliance and Resilience will merge in-person and digital conference experiences to create a hybrid event featuring in-person meetings, live-streamed sessions,...
17-Dec-2020 4:00 PM EST

Call for Abstracts for nutrition education research, programs, and initiatives

Abstract submissions for the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior 2021 annual conference are now open at http://www.sneb.org/abstracts.
2-Nov-2020 8:00 AM EST

Communicating Nutrition Education to Diverse Audiences

The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior Food and Nutrition Extension Education Division is hosting the “What Did You Say vs. What Did You Mean” webinar and online workshop series throughout the month of November designed to improve...
28-Oct-2020 9:00 AM EDT

The Society of Nutrition Education and Behavior Awards Outstanding Nutrition Education Professionals

Each year, the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior awards a group of select individuals who have exhibited great dedication to furthering nutrition and health practices and invoke change within their own communities. These awards were...
19-Aug-2020 4:00 PM EDT

SNEB President Koch emphasizes four key points during oral comments to Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee

Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior President Pam Koch EdD, RD presented comments to federal officials on behalf of the Society regarding the Scientific Report of the 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee: Advisory Report to the...
14-Aug-2020 11:30 AM EDT

Strengthening food and nutrition education research, practice and policy – The role of the federal government

Leadership for the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB) joined more than 60 organizations that stand in support of the need for greater investment and coordination in federal nutrition research and echo the call of the report,...
21-Jul-2020 10:05 AM EDT

Premier nutrition education conference offers free registration for media

The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior is offering members of the media free registration to its 53rd Annual Conference “What Food Future?” held entirely online from July 20 – 24.
6-Jul-2020 12:10 PM EDT


About

The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB) represents the unique professional interests of nutrition educators in the United States and worldwide. SNEB is dedicated to promote effective nutrition education and healthy behavior through research, policy and practice.

Contacts

Rachel Daeger
Executive Director

 RDaeger@sneb.org

317-328-4627 x5

Eileen Leahy

 leahy@attglobal.net

732-238-3628

Jordan Nussear
Communications Coordinator

 jnussear@sneb.org

317-328-4627 x4
