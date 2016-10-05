Society of Gynecologic Oncology
Chicago, IL USA

Medical Societies, Advocacy Groups Develop Genetics Toolkit

The Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) convened experts from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), National Society of Genetic Counselors, Bright Pink and Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered (FORCE), to develop the SGO...
5-Oct-2016 4:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

ASCO and SGO Issue New Guidelines for Treating Ovarian Cancer

The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) jointly issued new clinical practice guidelines for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer.1
12-Aug-2016 3:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Fowler_Jeffrey.jpg

Dr. Jeffrey Fowler Begins SGO Presidency

effrey Fowler, MD, John G. Boutselis Chair in Gynecologic Oncology and Professor and vice-chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, started his one-year term as the 48th President of the...
22-Mar-2016 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Birrerphoto.jpg

Dr. Michael Birrer Named Recipient of the2016 Claudia Cohen Research Foundation Prizefor Outstanding Gynecologic Cancer Researcher

The Claudia Cohen Research Foundation and the Foundation for Women’s Cancer announced today that Michael J. Birrer, MD, PhD, has been selected as the 2016 recipient of the Claudia Cohen Research Foundation Prize for Outstanding Gynecologic...
21-Mar-2016 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

SGO Names New CEO for Society and Foundation

The Society of Gynecologic Oncology has appointed Pierre M. Désy, MPH, CAE, as Chief Executive Officer of the Society and its Foundation for Women’s Cancer, effective April 25, 2016.
22-Feb-2016 10:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

SGO’s Foundation for Gynecologic Oncology Merges with Foundation for Women’s Cancer

Gynecologic oncology research, education and awareness took a historic step forward on Jan. 1, 2016, when the Society of Gynecologic Oncology’s Foundation for Gynecology Oncology and the Foundation for Women’s Cancer (FWC) became one foundation...
4-Jan-2016 3:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: ColemanOfficialPhotoforPresidency2015.jpg

Dr. Robert Coleman Begins SGO and Foundation Presidency

Robert L. Coleman, MD, of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, has started his one-year term as the 47th President of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) and fifth President of the Foundation for Gynecologic Oncology.
10-Apr-2015 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Immunotherapy Delays Recurrence for Stage III and IV Ovarian Cancers

Personalized medicine is getting closer to reality for women with late-stage ovarian cancer. An experimental immunotherapy is in the works that can target an individual woman’s tumor and extend the time period between initial treatment and the...
27-Mar-2015 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites


About

The SGO mission is to promote the highest quality of comprehensive clinical care through education and research in the prevention and treatment of gynecologic cancers. Our vision is to eradicate gynecologic cancers.

Contacts

Robyn Kurth
Senior Communications Manager

 robyn.kurth@sgo.org

312-676-3910

Ellen Sullivan
Chief Communications and Advocacy Officer

 ellen.sullivan@sgo.org

312-676-3914
