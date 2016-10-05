Our News on Newswise
Medical Societies, Advocacy Groups Develop Genetics Toolkit
The Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) convened experts from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), National Society of Genetic Counselors, Bright Pink and Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered (FORCE), to develop the SGO...
ASCO and SGO Issue New Guidelines for Treating Ovarian Cancer
The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) jointly issued new clinical practice guidelines for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer.1
Dr. Jeffrey Fowler Begins SGO Presidency
effrey Fowler, MD, John G. Boutselis Chair in Gynecologic Oncology and Professor and vice-chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, started his one-year term as the 48th President of the...
Dr. Michael Birrer Named Recipient of the2016 Claudia Cohen Research Foundation Prizefor Outstanding Gynecologic Cancer Researcher
The Claudia Cohen Research Foundation and the Foundation for Women’s Cancer announced today that Michael J. Birrer, MD, PhD, has been selected as the 2016 recipient of the Claudia Cohen Research Foundation Prize for Outstanding Gynecologic...
SGO Names New CEO for Society and Foundation
The Society of Gynecologic Oncology has appointed Pierre M. Désy, MPH, CAE, as Chief Executive Officer of the Society and its Foundation for Women’s Cancer, effective April 25, 2016.
SGO’s Foundation for Gynecologic Oncology Merges with Foundation for Women’s Cancer
Gynecologic oncology research, education and awareness took a historic step forward on Jan. 1, 2016, when the Society of Gynecologic Oncology’s Foundation for Gynecology Oncology and the Foundation for Women’s Cancer (FWC) became one foundation...
Dr. Robert Coleman Begins SGO and Foundation Presidency
Robert L. Coleman, MD, of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, has started his one-year term as the 47th President of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) and fifth President of the Foundation for Gynecologic Oncology.
Immunotherapy Delays Recurrence for Stage III and IV Ovarian Cancers
Personalized medicine is getting closer to reality for women with late-stage ovarian cancer. An experimental immunotherapy is in the works that can target an individual woman’s tumor and extend the time period between initial treatment and the...
