Our News on Newswise
Is Lead Contamination Ancient History?
Despite the phase out of lead, urban soils a leading source of lead exposure
15-Jun-2020 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
How can soil scientists tell the history of a location from a soil pit?
One soil scientist’s journey through a soil pit leaves mystery – for now
2-Dec-2019 8:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
What Is Phytoremediation?
Using plants to clean up soil
15-Oct-2019 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
How are soil scientists studying soils under water?
Gathering soil samples is a challenge, but findings are important to seafood industry and more
15-Aug-2019 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Can soil microbes adapt to different climates and regions?
Rhizobia can differ between continents, countries, and even the same farm field!
1-Aug-2019 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
What Are Soil Aggregates?
The varied shapes allow for healthy soil to have pores for air and water
15-Jul-2019 11:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
What is biofumigation and the connection to soil health?
Crops like mustard, cabbages, can help heal infected soils
17-Jun-2019 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
How does root depth affect the nearby soil?
Plants are not passive actors in the soil environment
15-May-2019 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News