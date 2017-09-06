Southeastern Louisiana University’s 90.9FM KSLU’s “Rock School” radio show has earned top honors again in this year’s Communicator Awards. The radio show, hosted by Southeastern Communication Professor Joe Burns, picked up its seventh...

Under "The Southeastern Promise," the university guarantees to eligible students who opt to participate: Southeastern will not raise tuition for participating students during their four-year tenure; Southeastern commits to providing availability...

A $10 million bequest to Southeastern Louisiana University -- the largest in its history -- will be used to fund scholarships to help increase the number of women enrolled in STEM programs.

Certification – which is granted by the International Baccalaureate Organization – prepares teachers to use advanced academic techniques in the growing number of IB schools. IB programs offer students in elementary through high school a...

VILLAGE LEADER – Trashica Robinson left her commencement ceremonies at Southeastern last December to learn she was elected mayor of the Village of Tangipahoa. The recent graduate of the College of Business says the skills she learned at...

A Southeastern Louisiana University wetlands expert and graduate student are implementing a pilot project in an eight-acre pond to determine the feasibility of floating marshlands serving as a filter to clean ponds and other small bodies of water.

MARK OF EXCELLENCE-- Students at the Southeastern Channel, Southeastern’s educational cable channel on Charter 199, recently won six Mark of Excellence awards in television presented by the Society of Professional Journalists at their annual...

The movie "The Free State of Jones" tells the story of Confederate soldier and Union sympathizer Newton Knight who came to be known as a modern-day Robin Hood. But the historical record tells a different version of Knight, according to Deep South...

