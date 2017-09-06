Our News on Newswise
Southeastern Radio Program ‘Rock School’ Wins Top Honors
Southeastern Louisiana University’s 90.9FM KSLU’s “Rock School” radio show has earned top honors again in this year’s Communicator Awards. The radio show, hosted by Southeastern Communication Professor Joe Burns, picked up its seventh...
6-Sep-2017 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Southeastern Commits to Student Success with Four-Year Degree and No Tuition Increase Guarantee
Under "The Southeastern Promise," the university guarantees to eligible students who opt to participate:
Southeastern will not raise tuition for participating students during their four-year tenure;
Southeastern commits to providing availability...
27-Apr-2017 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Southeastern Receives $10 Million Bequest, Largest Single Donation in Its History
A $10 million bequest to Southeastern Louisiana University -- the largest in its history -- will be used to fund scholarships to help increase the number of women enrolled in STEM programs.
13-Apr-2017 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Southeastern Offers Only IB Certification Tract for Teachers in the South
Certification – which is granted by the International Baccalaureate Organization – prepares teachers to use advanced academic techniques in the growing number of IB schools. IB programs offer students in elementary through high school a...
11-Apr-2017 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
From Graduation to the Mayor's Office: Southeastern Alumna Serving as Mayor of Tangipahoa
VILLAGE LEADER – Trashica Robinson left her commencement ceremonies at Southeastern last December to learn she was elected mayor of the Village of Tangipahoa. The recent graduate of the College of Business says the skills she learned at...
20-Feb-2017 2:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
Southeastern Experiments with Floating Marshland to Clean Stormwater Runoff
A Southeastern Louisiana University wetlands expert and graduate student are implementing a pilot project in an eight-acre pond to determine the feasibility of floating marshlands serving as a filter to clean ponds and other small bodies of water.
28-Sep-2016 4:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Southeastern Students Win Mark of Excellence Awards
MARK OF EXCELLENCE-- Students at the Southeastern Channel, Southeastern’s educational cable channel on Charter 199, recently won six Mark of Excellence awards in television presented by the Society of Professional Journalists at their annual...
15-Aug-2016 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
‘Free State of Jones’ Not Free of Historical Inaccuracies, Southeastern Professor Asserts
The movie "The Free State of Jones" tells the story of Confederate soldier and Union sympathizer Newton Knight who came to be known as a modern-day Robin Hood. But the historical record tells a different version of Knight, according to Deep South...
21-Jun-2016 5:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Buyer Beware: Southeastern Faculty Tackle Trend of 'Fake News'
Members of the communication faculty at Southeastern Louisiana University tackled questions about the term "fake news" at a panel discussion sponsored by the university’s Sims Memorial Library and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.
23-Mar-2017 5:05 PM EDT
Insider Offers Secrets to College Success Through E-Book, "College Success 101"
28-Jul-2014 2:00 PM EDT
Environmental Threats, Solutions for Sea Turtles, Other Topics to Be Discussed at International Meeting in New Orleans
— Sea turtles—a group of seven species thought to have evolved more than 200 million years ago—are currently under significant stress, especially in the Gulf of Mexico, primarily as a result of human negligence and industrialization. A group...
25-Mar-2014 10:00 AM EDT
Professor Offers Insider Secrets to Success in College
A Southeastern Louisiana University professor of business offers college students valuable advice on making their way through a new educational venture and avoiding some common pitfalls.
28-Aug-2013 10:00 AM EDT
Standardized Testing Creates 'Toxic Environment' in Schools, Professor Says
Standardized testing has facilitated “an incredibly toxic environment in our schools and in our discourse about education, ultimately turning schools from learning centers to testing factories,” according to a Southeastern Louisiana University...
16-Apr-2013 9:30 AM EDT
What Was the First Rock 'n' Roll Song?
A Southeastern communications professor and rock historian has determined what he considers to be the first rock 'n' roll song after extensive research into the music genre.
18-Nov-2010 11:55 AM EST
Southeastern Experts Available to Discuss Impacts of BP Oil Spill
Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond has several faculty members who can serve as experts for reporting purposes on the various environmental, biological, economic and social impacts of the British Petroleum oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
6-May-2010 11:40 AM EDT