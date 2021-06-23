Baltimore, MD USA

NASA’s Webb Will Use Quasars to Unlock the Secrets of the Early Universe

Outshining all the stars in their host galaxies combined, quasars are among the brightest objects in the universe. These brilliant, distant and active supermassive black holes shape the galaxies in which they reside. Shortly after its launch,...
Mystery of Galaxy's Missing Dark Matter Deepens

Hubble astronomers say they confirmed that an oddball galaxy mysteriously lacks dark matter—the glue that holds stars and gas together in galaxies. This confirmation challenges the standard ideas of how researchers think galaxies work.
Astronomers Probe Layer-Cake Structure of Brown Dwarf’s Atmosphere

Researchers used the giant W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii to observe a nearby brown dwarf in infrared light. They found that the dwarf’s atmosphere has a layer-cake structure with clouds of different composition at different altitudes.
Lopsided Galaxy NGC 2276

The magnificent spiral galaxy NGC 2276 looks a bit lopsided in this Hubble Space Telescope snapshot. A bright hub of older yellowish stars normally lies directly in the center of most spiral galaxies. But the bulge in NGC 2276 looks offset to the...
Hubble Tracks Down Fast Radio Bursts to Galaxies' Spiral Arms

Astronomers are on the trail of one of the universe's most enigmatic events: powerful bursts of radio waves that disappear in the blink of an eye. Using Hubble, they have traced the radio bursts to the spiral arms of distant galaxies.
NASA’s Webb to Study How Massive Stars’ Blasts of Radiation Influence Their Environments

The Orion Bar is a ridge-like feature of gas and dust that is being sculpted by the intense radiation from neighboring, hot, young stars. In reality, the Orion Bar is not really a “bar” at all. Instead, it contains a lot of structure and several...
Hubble Watches How a Giant Planet Grows

Researchers using Hubble directly measured the mass growth rate of PDS 70b for the first time by using the observatory’s unique ultraviolet sensitivities to capture radiation from extremely hot gas falling onto the planet.
Hubble Captures Giant Star on the Edge of Destruction

Hubble is marking its 31st anniversary in orbit with this image of a "celebrity star." AG Carinae is one of the brightest stars seen in our Milky Way galaxy, encircled by a glowing halo of gas and dust.
Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI): Nearly 400 years after Galileo first observed the heavens through a telescope, we continue to seek answers to age-old questions about the universe. And while the technology has evolved over the centuries, the inquiry remains essentially the same: What's out there, where did it come from, and what does it mean?

At the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI), we're working hard to study and explain the once-unimaginable celestial phenomena now made visible using Hubble's cutting-edge technology. In the course of this exploration we will continue to share with you the grace and beauty of the universe, because the discoveries belong to all of us.

Contacts

Ray Villard
Hubble Space Telescope News Chief
astronomy

 villard@stsci.edu

410-338-4514

Christine Pulliam
Head, News Office

 cpulliam@stsci.edu

410-338-4366

Donna Weaver
Science Writer
astronomy

 dweaver@stsci.edu

410-338-4493

Cheryl Gundy
News Production Team Lead
astronomy

 gundy@stsci.edu

410-338-4707

Hannah Braun
Senior Media Relations Specialist

 hbraun@stsci.edu

410-338-4244

Sonia Saldana
Procurement Specialist II

 saldana@stsci.edu

410-338-4999
