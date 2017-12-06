Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCE), a fully integrated gene therapy company dedicated to challenging the inevitability of genetic disease, and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), today announced that The New England Journal of Medicine has published interim data...

Add to Favorites

Spark Therapeutics announces publication in The Lancet of pivotal Phase 3 data at year one for investigational voretigene neparvovec an investigational, potential one-time gene therapy candidate for the treatment of patients with vision loss due to...

Add to Favorites