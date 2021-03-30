Vancouver, BC Canada

Canadian-built laser chills antimatter to near absolute zero for first time

Researchers with the CERN-based ALPHA collaboration have announced the world’s first laser-based manipulation of antimatter, leveraging a made-in-Canada laser system to cool a sample of antimatter down to near absolute zero. The achievement,...
30-Mar-2021 12:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Dr. Nigel Smith appointed as next Director of TRIUMF

Dr. Nigel Smith has been selected to serve as the next Director of TRIUMF.
12-Feb-2021 10:30 AM EST Add to Favorites

TRIUMF spin-off company secures US$19M investment

ARTMS Inc., TRIUMF spin-off company and global leader in isotope production technology, has announced US$19 million in Series A financing from a consortium led by Deerfield Management Company and Quark Ventures.
21-May-2020 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

TRIUMF receives historic investment in 2019 federal budget

Building on a 50-year legacy of accelerating science for research, medicine, and business, TRIUMF today received an historic $292.7M investment in support of the lab’s future and its vision for Canada.
19-Mar-2019 5:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

TRIUMF Theory Helps Shed New Light on Thermonuclear Fusion of Deuterium and Tritium

Scientists at TRIUMF, the Institut de Physique Nucléaire, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have for the first time accurately predicted the properties of polarized deuterium-tritium thermonuclear fusion. Their findings, described in a...
28-Jan-2019 1:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: TRIUMF_Institute-for-Advanced-Medical-Isotopes-IAMI_Preliminary-Concept_1_credit-Architecture49.jpg

Prime Minister of Canada Announces Establishment of Premier Centre for Advanced Medical IsotopeResearch and Development at TRIUMF

This afternoon, TRIUMF welcomed on-site The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, for a special visit and announcement about public investments into medical isotope research and innovation infrastructure.
1-Nov-2018 6:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: TRIUMF50classphoto.jpg

TRIUMF Launches New Five-Year Plan 2020-2025

TRIUMF, Canada’s particle accelerator centre, is pleased to launch its new Five-Year Plan 2020-2025, developed with extensive internal and external community consultation. It leverages past investments by government and builds on the...
9-Oct-2018 9:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: ActiniumpatientatUniversityHospitalHeidelberg_usagerequiresimagecredit.jpg

TRIUMF and CNL Form Strategic Partnership to Enable Ground-Breaking Cancer Treatment

TRIUMF, Canada’s particle accelerator centre, and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, are pleased to announce that they have agreed to pursue a strategic partnership around the...
27-Sep-2018 9:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites


About

TRIUMF is Canada’s particle accelerator centre. The lab is a hub for discovery and innovation inspired by a half-century of ingenuity in answering nature's most challenging questions. From the hunt for the smallest particles in our universe to research that advances the next generation of batteries or develops isotopes to diagnose and treat disease, TRIUMF drives more than scientific discovery. Powered by its complement of top talent and advanced accelerator infrastructure, TRIUMF is pushing the frontiers in isotope science and innovation, as well as technologies to address fundamental and applied problems in particle and nuclear physics, and the materials and life sciences. In collaboration with 20 Canadian universities, TRIUMF's diverse community of nearly 600 multidisciplinary researchers, engineers, technicians, tradespeople, staff, and students create a unique incubator for Canadian excellence, as well as a portal to premier global collaborations. Our passion for understanding everything from the nature of the nucleus to the creation of the cosmos sparks imagination, inspiration, improved health, economic opportunity, and a better world for all.

For more information, visit www.triumf.ca and www.triumf50.com. @TRIUMFLab

Contacts

Carla Rodrigo
Communications Associate - Special Projects

 crodrigo@triumf.ca

604-222-7590

Sean Lee
Head, External Relations and Interim Head, Strategic Communications

 seanlee@triumf.ca

604-222-7655

Stu Shepherd
Communications Specialist

 sshepherd@triumf.ca

604-222-7528
