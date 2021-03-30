Researchers with the CERN-based ALPHA collaboration have announced the world’s first laser-based manipulation of antimatter, leveraging a made-in-Canada laser system to cool a sample of antimatter down to near absolute zero. The achievement,...

Dr. Nigel Smith has been selected to serve as the next Director of TRIUMF.

ARTMS Inc., TRIUMF spin-off company and global leader in isotope production technology, has announced US$19 million in Series A financing from a consortium led by Deerfield Management Company and Quark Ventures.

Building on a 50-year legacy of accelerating science for research, medicine, and business, TRIUMF today received an historic $292.7M investment in support of the lab’s future and its vision for Canada.

Scientists at TRIUMF, the Institut de Physique Nucléaire, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have for the first time accurately predicted the properties of polarized deuterium-tritium thermonuclear fusion. Their findings, described in a...

This afternoon, TRIUMF welcomed on-site The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, for a special visit and announcement about public investments into medical isotope research and innovation infrastructure.

TRIUMF, Canada’s particle accelerator centre, is pleased to launch its new Five-Year Plan 2020-2025, developed with extensive internal and external community consultation. It leverages past investments by government and builds on the...

TRIUMF, Canada’s particle accelerator centre, and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, are pleased to announce that they have agreed to pursue a strategic partnership around the...

