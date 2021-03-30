Our News on Newswise
Canadian-built laser chills antimatter to near absolute zero for first time
Researchers with the CERN-based ALPHA collaboration have announced the world’s first laser-based manipulation of antimatter, leveraging a made-in-Canada laser system to cool a sample of antimatter down to near absolute zero. The achievement,...
30-Mar-2021 12:45 PM EDT
Dr. Nigel Smith appointed as next Director of TRIUMF
Dr. Nigel Smith has been selected to serve as the next Director of TRIUMF.
12-Feb-2021 10:30 AM EST
TRIUMF spin-off company secures US$19M investment
ARTMS Inc., TRIUMF spin-off company and global leader in isotope production technology, has announced US$19 million in Series A financing from a consortium led by Deerfield Management Company and Quark Ventures.
21-May-2020 9:00 AM EDT
TRIUMF receives historic investment in 2019 federal budget
Building on a 50-year legacy of accelerating science for research, medicine, and business, TRIUMF today received an historic $292.7M investment in support of the lab’s future and its vision for Canada.
19-Mar-2019 5:00 PM EDT
TRIUMF Theory Helps Shed New Light on Thermonuclear Fusion of Deuterium and Tritium
Scientists at TRIUMF, the Institut de Physique Nucléaire, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have for the first time accurately predicted the properties of polarized deuterium-tritium thermonuclear fusion. Their findings, described in a...
28-Jan-2019 1:05 PM EST
Prime Minister of Canada Announces Establishment of Premier Centre for Advanced Medical IsotopeResearch and Development at TRIUMF
This afternoon, TRIUMF welcomed on-site The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, for a special visit and announcement about public investments into medical isotope research and innovation infrastructure.
1-Nov-2018 6:00 PM EDT
TRIUMF Launches New Five-Year Plan 2020-2025
TRIUMF, Canada’s particle accelerator centre, is pleased to launch its new Five-Year Plan 2020-2025, developed with extensive internal and external community consultation. It leverages past investments by government and builds on the...
9-Oct-2018 9:30 AM EDT
TRIUMF and CNL Form Strategic Partnership to Enable Ground-Breaking Cancer Treatment
TRIUMF, Canada’s particle accelerator centre, and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, are pleased to announce that they have agreed to pursue a strategic partnership around the...
27-Sep-2018 9:30 AM EDT
